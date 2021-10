LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek an alternate route Tuesday morning because of an incident closing down part of Concord Turnpike. According to a tweet from the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the 1800 block of Concord Turnpike — between Garnet Street and Winston Ridge Road — is blocked off for all traffic.