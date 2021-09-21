CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Jumps From N.Y. Apartment Block, Hits and Kills Person Below

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 9 days ago
A man who police believe was suicidal jumped from the roof of a New York apartment block on Monday evening, then fell 12 stories before he landed on a second man. Both were killed. “The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing,” Yonkers police said in a statement provided to the New York Post. WABC reported the shocking incident took place near Pitkin Park in Yonkers, just north of New York City. Police told the news channel that a “distraught” 25-year-old man jumped from the apartment block, then struck a 61-year-old man below. Both died at the scene and have not been publicly identified. Investigators are reaching out to family members and speaking to witnesses who saw what happened.

Rusty Red
9d ago

RIP. Sad story, suicide is not the answer. Don't give up, express your thoughts and you will find healing

beetotee
9d ago

Suicide is a very bad situation. But, I will say many of these writers have no clue about detail. Yonkers is Westchester County and not NYC

Juanita Maldonado
9d ago

More needs to be done, with Young adult dealing with mental illness and severe depression. Sad to say that this young man didn't recieved the proper help and was let go. Prayers to both families in this lost. RIP, my heart felt condolences to you both. 🥀🥀🕊🕊❤❤

