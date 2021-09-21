Growing a zero-emissions transportation network in Cincinnati
Pull up to an electric vehicle charging station in Cincinnati, and that station may have been delivered by the city’s first 100 percent electric truck. Servall Electric — a residential, commercial and industrial electric company that has served the tristate area around Cincinnati for generations — is helping the city electrify in more ways than one. Installing EV charging stations is a growing segment of its business. The family-owned company also plans to eventually transition its entire fleet of 25 to 30 vehicles to electric.www.greenbiz.com
