Growing a zero-emissions transportation network in Cincinnati

California has passed a new bill that will require all autonomous vehicles operating in the state to be zero emissions by 2030. Self-driving technology is still in its infancy, with most vehicles still under supervised testing. And just a small fraction of the state’s 15 million vehicles are at all autonomous. But this new law, SB 500, foresees a future when the technology has matured to the point that it lives up to its lofty expectations of replacing most people’s private cars with shared driverless taxis.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO