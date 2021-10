Exchange traded fund investors should, like the Oakland Athletics, focus on the numbers to avoid strikeouts in today’s market. “The ‘mother of all risks’ [is] the risk caused by human behavior, but to be clear we are not talking about behavioral economics. That is a completely different subject altogether. We are talking about a risk created by human behavior that impacts stock prices specifically that leads to loss and, unlike firm specific risk, cannot be diversified away. Failure to understand this risk is an epidemic problem within the asset management business, which leads investors to mismanage their portfolios and lose money,” Julian Kosk, co-founder and chief investment officer at New Age Alpha, said in the recent webcast, How Moneyball Principles Can Protect Your Portfolio.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO