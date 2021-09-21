CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s new in iPadOS 15 (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
 9 days ago
Apple recently released iOS 15 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 for the iPad, we have already had a look at iOS 15 and now we get to find out more information on the latest iPad software. The video below from Christopher Lawley gives us an in depth look at...

