A Primary Music / PPA Teacher is required to join an inclusive and hardworking school in Waltham Forest ASAP. This primary school is looking for a flexible PPA teacher who is confident and can hit the ground running once children have returned to school from summer. They have a constant flow of work across all year groups from EYFS to Year 6 cover and therefore need the ideal teacher to be flexible and have knowledge of the UK curriculum across the key stages.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO