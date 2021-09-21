On Rwanda, Marco Rubio fumbles terrorism
On Monday, a Rwandan court sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier made famous in 2004's Hotel Rwanda, to 25 years in prison on various terrorism charges. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, a member of both the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted , "Paul Rusesabagina, who saved 1,268 lives during the Rwandan genocide, was unjustly detained in #Rwanda, and has been found guilty in a sham trial. Senator Rubio demands that Paul be set free."www.washingtonexaminer.com
