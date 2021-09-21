CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

On Rwanda, Marco Rubio fumbles terrorism

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, a Rwandan court sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier made famous in 2004's Hotel Rwanda, to 25 years in prison on various terrorism charges. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, a member of both the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted , "Paul Rusesabagina, who saved 1,268 lives during the Rwandan genocide, was unjustly detained in #Rwanda, and has been found guilty in a sham trial. Senator Rubio demands that Paul be set free."

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio diagnoses Joe Biden ‘base’ problems

Rubio explained why the $3.5T spending bill was a tough sell. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio expanded his critiques of President Joe Biden Thursday, saying the Democrat’s lack of a base has come back to haunt the administration as a $3.5 Trillion spending plan falters in the Senate. “Biden doesn’t have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Scott Franklin Work to Designate the Taliban as a Terrorist Organization

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced a proposal “which would direct the U.S. Secretary of State to designate the illegitimate Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and the Taliban as a terrorist organization” and now he has a sponsor on the other side of Capitol Hill from Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
villages-news.com

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to offer mobile office hours in The Villages

The office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will host in-person and virtual mobile office hours to assist constituents with federal casework issues in The Villages. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of Senator Rubio’s eight regional offices a more convenient way to receive federal casework assistance.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
International Business Times

'Hotel Rwanda' Hero To Learn Verdict In Terror Trial

A court is set to deliver its verdict Monday against Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero turned government critic who is charged with terrorism in a trial supporters say is politically motivated. Rwandan prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, the 67-year-old former hotelier credited with saving hundreds of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Paul Kagame
Person
Paul Rusesabagina
Gazette

Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan court on Monday sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terrorism charges. Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by...
AFRICA
Washington Times

CIA director allays Sen. Marco Rubio’s TikTok fears

CIA Director William Burns on Thursday eased Sen. Marco Rubio‘s fears that the spy agency would establish a presence on TikTok, a social media platform tied to the Chinese Communist Party. In a letter to the Florida senator, Mr. Burns thanked the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden’s ‘incompetence’ latest Marco Rubio talking point

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sees “incompetence” as the guiding principle in the Joe Biden White House, if a Monday night cable hit is any indication. During a segment on “Hannity,” Rubio used the word “incompetent” or “incompetence” on a recurrent basis to describe developments in a number of domestic and international theaters.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Rwanda#Rwandan#Republican#Western Union#The Treasury Department#The White House#State Department#The Washington Examiner
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy