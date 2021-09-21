CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisian president vows new electoral code, transition team

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) - Tunisia's president has announced plans to draft a new electoral code and appoint a transitional leadership - and to hang on to the exceptional powers that he seized in July, throwing the country's young democracy into question. In a speech Monday night, President Kais Saied promised...

The Associated Press

Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president’s power grab

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protesters angry at the Tunisian president’s seizure of broad powers faced off with his supporters Saturday in competing demonstrations in the North African nation’s capital of Tunis. It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired...
Tunisian president says border with Libya to reopen

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Thursday ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter. The decision to reopen the border follows a visit...
Tunisian president appoints 1st female PM to form new gov't

"We will work together with a strong will and determination to eradicate corruption and put an end to the chaos," said Saied. "I hope you will manage to propose the composition of the government in the coming hours or days, in accordance with the provisions of the last exceptional measures," the president added.
UN: New meeting this month to draft Syria constitution

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October.After the failure of the five previous meetings of Syrian government, opposition and civil society representatives, Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council: “We should all now expect the constitutional committee to begin to work seriously on a process of drafting — not just preparing — a constitutional reform.”Pedersen said the 45-member drafting committee will meet in Geneva starting Oct. 18, and the co-chairs from the government and opposition...
Vote on breakaway region as Ethiopia faces tests to unity

The hilltop bamboo palace in southwestern Ethiopia was once a formidable power base, where the now-defunct Kingdom of Kaffa hosted extravagant festivals and stored rich reserves of gold and buffalo hides. Shortly after taking power in the early 1990s, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition government divided Ethiopia into nine semi-autonomous regions organised along ethnic lines. 
Turkey wants compensation for ouster from US-led jet program

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey intends to seek compensation for its removal from a U.S.-led stealth fighter jet program, possibly during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of a Group of 20 meeting next month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Erdogan, speaking to journalists during...
For migrants in Greece, road to new life is through Albania

IEROPIGI, Greece (AP) - In the early 1990s, tens of thousands of impoverished Albanian migrants slogged through the oak woods near the village of Ieropigi, dodging Greek border patrols to seek work in Greece after the collapse of communism in Albania. Thirty years later, the cross-border flow is reversed, though...
Only surviving member of ISIS terror cell that slaughtered 130 in 2015 Paris atrocity tells court the attack was 'nothing personal'

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago has said the attack was 'nothing personal' as he appeared in court over the massacre. Salah Abdeslam, one of ten jihadists who attacked bars and restaurants in the French capital in November 2015, said it was retaliation for France bombing ISIS in Syria.
Victorious, Taliban face fierce new test in Afghanistan

Having conquered Afghanistan, the Taliban now face the formidable task of keeping the peace within their own ranks and running a country on the brink of ruin, experts say. To outsiders, the hardliners may appear homogenous and united on all ideological and strategic matters. But like any other large political organisation, the decades-old Islamist group has its divisions, rivalries, allegiances and factions. The fissures were largely kept in check during the 20-year effort to defeat US-led foreign troops and a Kabul government widely reviled as corrupt.
US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Death by sadness, or the Taliban: LGBTQ Afghans in hiding

As the Taliban appeared on every corner of Kabul, Marwa and her friend -- both gay Afghans -- took the drastic decision to become husband and wife. "There was a cafe in Kabul where every Friday LGBT friends met each other and they danced."
Top NGO leader presses Taliban on letting women work

The Taliban have "basically agreed" to let one of Afghanistan's biggest foreign aid organisations continue employing women, the group's head said, but told him it would take time. According to Egeland, the Taliban "basically agreed" to allow women to work, and they admitted that "it is going too slow in many places".
The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
Turkey warns Europe that it CAN'T cope with another wave of refugees from Afghanistan amid fears of a repeat of the 2015 flood of asylum seekers to Europe

Turkey does not have the capacity to deal with a possible new refugee wave from Afghanistan, according to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has called for other EU nations to 'bear the burden of the Afghan migration'. In a call between heads of state on Tuesday, Erdogan told Germany's...
