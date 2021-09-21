CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Lightsource BP secures $1.8bn finance for solar plans

 10 days ago

Lightsource is also developing a 9-GW portfolio exclusively for BP. Global solar company Lightsource BP has secured a $1.8bn credit and trade finance facility from 10 entities that will help fuel its new global growth strategy of developing 25 GW of solar by 2025, it said September 20. This is rapid acceleration: it has developed 2.8 GW solar energy capacity since December 2017, when BP bought a 43% stake in the UK company. The UK oil major increased its ownership to 50% in late 2019.

RELATED PEOPLE
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Solar#Solar Energy#Trade Finance#Oil And Gas#Mcdonald#Gw
