Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain. Several small...

