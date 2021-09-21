CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish Riksbank holds course, no rush to exit pandemic policies

By Simon Johnson
Reuters
 9 days ago
A view of an entrance of Sweden's central bank in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. Picture taken August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept key policy unchanged on Tuesday and forecast the benchmarkrepo rate would remain at zero in coming years, showing little sign of being in a hurry to tighten monetary conditions despite a rapid recovery from the pandemic.

Sweden's gross domestic product is back to its pre-pandemic size, inflation has topped the 2% target and with public restrictions coming to an end, growth is expected to remain strong. read more

Fiscal and monetary policy, however, remain ultra-loose and the Riksbank is reluctant to change course. read more

"It is important that ... we continue with expansionary monetary policy so that inflation is sustainably at our target of 2%," Governor Stefan Ingves told reporters.

Tweaking policy, the Riksbank said lending facilities that were launched during the pandemic will be closed immediately and pre-pandemic collateral requirements reinstated at the end of the year.

The central bank said it expected to end asset purchases at the end of this year and keep its balance sheet more or less unchanged during 2022, in line with its previous guidance.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast no change in rate policy or plans for the balance sheet.

"The Riksbank sees less risk with stimulating too much than with reducing the stimulus measures too early," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said.

NORWAY FIRST

With the effects of the pandemic ebbing and inflation picking up, central banks around the world are facing tough decisions about when to start weaning economies off emergency support. read more

Inflation in Sweden hit 2.4% in August and is likely to top 3% in the coming months before easing back again next year.

The Riksbank could tighten policy if inflation were to risk overshooting the target significantly and persistently, but an undershoot would be trickier to deal with, Ingves said.

"In that case we are talking about negative rates or some such and many people are uncomfortable with that," Ingves said.

Norway is likely to be the first among the G10 group of developed economies to pull the rate trigger, with markets expecting it to begin a series of hikes on Sept. 23.

The U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing its bond purchases later this year.

AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
ECONOMY
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

