CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Peter Dutton to be sole witness in defamation case against refugee activist

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gL6fR_0c2uNQEz00
Peter Dutton will be the only witness to give evidence during his defamation trial against refugee activist Shane Bazzi.

The defence minister, Peter Dutton, intends to take the stand in his defamation trial against a refugee activist scheduled to begin next month.

Dutton is suing Shane Bazzi over a tweet labelling him a “rape apologist”, making good on his threats to pursue social media users for allegedly false and defamatory statements.

Bazzi has deleted the tweet but is defending the case after Dutton decided to pursue him for an apology and damages.

Dutton is the only witness expected to give evidence during the trial, justice Richard White told a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

The minister says the tweet defamed him and suggested he condoned and excused rape.

Bazzi denies that he defamed Dutton and is using the defences of fair comment and honest opinion.

Dutton’s barrister, Nick Ferrett QC, said the parties had been in agreement on Monday but his side had since decided to amend the statement of claim.

“I just simply have not had an opportunity of taking proper instructions,” Bazzi’s lawyer, Richard Potter SC, replied.

“It seems to be a mixture of particulars of aggravation and defeasance connected with what I would call post-publication conduct. And secondly, an amendment of a little more substance in relation to aggravation concerning the apology of Senator Waters.

“There is no explanation at all for why that has suddenly changed.”

Ferrett said they could immediately provide the court with a draft amended claim but did not think it necessarily useful ahead of the “amended defence”. He assured the court it would not expand the case beyond a “few tweaks”.

Bazzi’s rape apologist claim was similar to an earlier statement by Greens senator Larissa Waters. She has since retracted her claims and apologised.

The tweet included a link to a 2019 Guardian Australia article reporting comments by Dutton that female refugees were “trying it on” by making claims they had been raped.

Dutton told Sky News that female refugees held on Nauru were claiming they needed to come to Australia for an abortion following rape but changing their minds when they arrived.

“You could question whether people needed medical attention,” he said at the time.

Potter said they were applying to submit the full Guardian article in the proceedings as part of the defence case.

White urged the parties in June to settle the dispute as the issues were confined, involved one document, and two defences pleaded. He repeated it was a matter capable of settlement.

“I will be asking for an assurance from you, not today, but an assurance that counsel had given their attention to a possible negotiated outcome to this litigation,” he said.

In documents before the court, the MP claims he suffered hurt and embarrassment and was brought into “hatred, ridicule and contempt”.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the three-day October trial is scheduled to be held over Microsoft Teams. The pre-trial hearing will resume on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton At a Joint Press Availability

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon. I know that I speak for Secretary of Defense Austin when I say what an absolute pleasure it’s been to host our friends from Australia – Foreign Minister Payne, Defence Minister Dutton – here in Washington today. Today’s ministerial consultations reinforce the breadth and depth of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Australia considered buying nuclear submarines from France before ditching deal, Peter Dutton says

Australia considered buying nuclear-powered submarines from France, which could have saved money and avoided France’s rage at the existing $90bn project being scrapped. This week the federal government announced its decision to instead source nuclear submarine designs from the United States or the United Kingdom, and build at least eight submarines in Adelaide. French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, described it as a “stab in the back”.
MILITARY
kpug1170.com

DHS drops deportation case against immigration rights activist

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An immigrant rights activist with ties to Bellingham who had been facing deportation says she can now remain in the U.S. Maru Mora Villalpando, a Mexico City native who has been in the U.S. since 1996, says the Department of Homeland Security agreed to drop her case and an immigration judge approved the decision.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Refugees#Rape#Greens#Sky News#Microsoft Teams
The Independent

France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is facing a potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid — a ruling that comes seven months after he was convicted in a corruption and influence peddling case.Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial.He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes

Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption. Since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing out on his party's nomination in 2017, Sarkozy has been submerged in legal problems but has still retained support on the right.
POLITICS
The Independent

Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge demanding Senate Democrats protect immigrant families

Protestors blocked the Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush hour demanding that Senate Democrats protect immigrant families. The Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All said in a press release that they were pushing Democrats to take action to protect immigrant rights as dozens of undocumented immigrants and activist allies risked arrest as their protest shut down northbound traffic on the iconic bridge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘I am so sorry’: Sarah Everard killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has brought “shame” on the Met Police, Dame Cressida Dick has said as she apologised on behalf of the force.Dam Cressida said she recognised "the precious bond of trust has been damaged" following the murder of Ms Everard by Couzens, who was a serving officer when he kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive.Couzens, 48, was handed a life sentence on Thursday for the killing of Ms Everard. It came to light that Couzens had been accused of indecently exposing himself in south London just days before he would go on to murder Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A 'dangerous cabal'? Alito says high court is no such thing

Justice Samuel Alito pushed back Thursday against criticism, including some from colleagues, that recent Supreme Court actions in major cases have been done hastily and in the shadows. “A dangerous cabal” improperly deciding important matters — hardly, he said.Alito, in remarks at the University of Notre Dame, took aim at critics of three recent decisions in which the court's conservatives prevailed over dissents by liberals.In rapid succession beginning in late August, the court reinstated a Trump-era immigration program, allowed evictions that had been paused by the coronavirus pandemic to resume and let a Texas law severely limiting abortion go into...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Embattled French ex-president Sarkozy given second jail term

A French court on Thursday handed former president Nicolas Sarkozy a one-year prison sentence for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, dealing a fresh blow to the right-winger seven months after he received a jail term for corruption. Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time behind bars under the terms of Thursday's verdict, with the court ruling that he could serve it at home by wearing an electronic bracelet. He was not in court to hear the judge impose the maximum sentence for illegal campaign financing after finding that Sarkozy had "voluntarily neglected to exercise oversight over the spending incurred". Sarkozy immediately vowed a fight to the finish against what he said was an "injustice".
POLITICS
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WorldView: Deadly prison riot in Ecuador

More than 100 people are dead after a massive prison fight in Ecuador. Former London police officer Wayne Couzens gets a life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard. Beijing announces COVID-19 restrictions for the Winter Olympics. And a court in Canada upholds compensation for Indigenous families. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of global headlines.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats

Newly retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency Friday at the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. Elections officials placed heavy restrictions to prevent the Oct. 1-8 registration period from drawing huge crowds of political supporters and becoming hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Aside from the presidency and vice presidency, more than 18,000 national, local and congressional posts will be contested in the elections May 9, 2022.Considered an Asian bastion of democracy,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Why A Growing Number Of Haitian Migrants Are Headed To The U.S.

Thousands of Haitian migrants who had gathered on the southern border were deported back to their home country last week, even though some of them haven't lived there for a decade. They'd been living in Chile. But increasingly, Haitians in that country are fleeing, in response to a pandemic-battered economy, rising anti-immigrant sentiment, and new government policies.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy