Property crimes are down across the country, but violent crimes are up, especially in major cities, according to a study by the FBI. "Homicides are up 30% nationwide. Tremendous spike in murders in this country," said former Baltimore Police Commissioner Ed Norris. "They're attributing it to many different things. They don't know. I know. It's because they have police in the hands-off policy right now. This whole 'defund the police,' they're not proactive."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO