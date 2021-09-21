Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Otero Mesa, Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Otero Mesa; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Otero Mesa, Tularosa Basin, Hudspeth Highlands, and West Slopes of the Franklin and Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will push through the region from the northeast during the early morning hours. East to northeast winds will increase beginning shortly before sunrise and remain gusty through the noontime hour.