Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Otero Mesa, Tularosa Basin, Hudspeth Highlands, and West Slopes of the Franklin and Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will push through the region from the northeast during the early morning hours. East to northeast winds will increase beginning shortly before sunrise and remain gusty through the noontime hour.