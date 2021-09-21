CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 102.7% to settle at $11.92 on Monday after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares surged 66.4% to close at $4.66 on Monday after declining around 17% on Friday.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 36.6% to settle at $24.94. The company recently announced it signed a "Technology Alliance Partner Connect" agreement with Juniper Networks to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) jumped 28.8% to close at $3.22 on Monday after declining 18% on Friday.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) gained 18.4% to settle at $51.56. The stock opened for trade last week.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) jumped 16.8% to close at $4.87.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 16% to settle at $6.17.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) rose 14.1% to close at $6.15.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) surged 12.8% to close at $3.71 after the company announced Phase 2 data demonstrating reduction in plasma phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) gained 11.6% to settle at $2.51.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) jumped 10.7% to settle at $6.01.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) rose 10.3% to close at $28.94.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) gained 8.9% to close at $12.60.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) climbed 8.8% to close at $102.45. Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. agreed to acquire Brooks Automation’s Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion.
  • The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 6.9% to settle at $11.08. Piper Sandler upgraded The One Group Hospitality from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 6.1% to close at $11.73.

Losers

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 33% to close at $15.36 on Monday after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) declined 26.1% to close at $12.95. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) fell 25.9% to settle at $14.93.

Aerovate Therapeutics recently announced its addition to the Russell 2000 Index.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares dipped 25.2% to close at $1.19 on Monday. The company's affiliate, eMapgo, recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch autonomous driving services for automakers.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dropped 23.6% to settle at $21.46.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) fell 22.5% to close at $30.78. Greenidge Generation recently announced closing of its merger with Support.com.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dipped 21.3% to settle at $2.40.

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 18.8% to close at $14.36. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dipped 17.7% to settle at $5.20. Flora Growth recently reported 6-Month revenue of $2.1 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 17.2% to close at $2.17.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 17% to close at $9.30 following a 4% drop on Friday. Golden Ocean Group, last month, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 137.2% year-over-year to $275.7 million.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dipped 17% to settle at $4.26. Scopus BioPharma, earlier during the month, announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) dropped 16.8% to close at $13.21.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) declined 16.7% to settle at $9.96.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) dropped 15.8% to close at $7.87.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) declined 15.8% to close at $34.09.

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 15.7% to settle at $27.35. Esports Technologies reported a strategic license agreement with Aspire Global to integrate Esports Technologies proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) fell 15.3% to close at $10.15.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) dropped 15.3% to settle at $10.83.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) fell 15.2% to close at $17.75.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 14.6% to close at $4.10 after jumping over 20% on Friday. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 14% to settle at $27.85 in sympathy with the overall market.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) fell 14% to close at $5.03. Diana Shipping entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) fell 13.2% to settle at $8.75.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 12.2% to close at $1.80.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 11.7% to settle at $16.25. Grindrod Shipping reported closing of IVS Bulk financing and IVS Phoenix acquisition.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) fell 11.3% to close at $25.27. Immuneering, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) declined 11.2% to close at $6.11.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 10.8% to settle at $11.55 after jumping over 10% on Friday.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 9.5% to close at $1.24 after surging 20% on Friday.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) shares fell 9.1% to close at $42.85 after jumping 29% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) shares fell 7% to close at $4.68. Sharplink Gaming recently teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Party City Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 5.09% to $2.89 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.8K shares, making up 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Edesa Biotech#Zivo Bioscience#Arqit Quantum Inc#Juniper Networks#Sentage Holdings Inc#Sntg#Dutch Bros Inc#Bros#Dermata Therapeutics#Drma#Corvus Pharmaceuticals#Crvs#Ucloudlink Group Inc#Ucl#Synlogic#Sybx#Tuem#Owlt#Atea Pharmaceuticals
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is trading higher Thursday after the company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, announced a partnership with Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE). Fubo Sportsbook will plug into Paysafe for credit and debit card payments. It is expected to launch in the fourth quarter. Leveraging FuboTV's first-party user behavior data to understand...
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said there is more upside for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). It has a lot more content and the subscriber growth is increasing. Pete Najarian also likes Netflix. He bought call options in the name. He is also bullish on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Berkshire Hathaway's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) shares have outpaced the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 19.5%. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is still putting up solid growth numbers, but with a $730 billion market cap, some investors are wondering if there’s any value left in Berkshire stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Share Buybacks Bring Mixed Results for Smart Share Global, Cloopen

Smart Share Global’s shares surged after it announced a $50 million stock buyback plan, while Cloopen’s were largely unchanged after it separately unveiled a similar plan. Purchasing by a major institutional buyer may have fueled Smart Share Global’s surge, as such big buyers look for bargains among depressed Chinese shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock rose 2.18% to $37.33. AZEK Co’s trading volume hit 139.2K shares by close, accounting for 12.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 1.52% to $2.0. The company’s market...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer's Message to Investors Amid Tuesday's Market Selloff

Amid Tuesday's sharp selloff and rotation out of tech stocks, Jim Cramer said investors should sit on their hands. As of intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 447.10 points, the Nasdaq was down 391.93 points and the S&P 500 was down 84.06 points. Cramer said that his...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Keep an Eye on These 2 Stocks That Fell on Monday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw a dip in their stock prices on Monday, which could provide investors the opportunity to buy in at a lower price. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting the companies, their current valuations, and future opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. During...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy