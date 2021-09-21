48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 102.7% to settle at $11.92 on Monday after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

(NASDAQ: EDSA) shares climbed 102.7% to settle at $11.92 on Monday after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares surged 66.4% to close at $4.66 on Monday after declining around 17% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares surged 66.4% to close at $4.66 on Monday after declining around 17% on Friday. Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 36.6% to settle at $24.94. The company recently announced it signed a "Technology Alliance Partner Connect" agreement with Juniper Networks to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.

(NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 36.6% to settle at $24.94. The company recently announced it signed a "Technology Alliance Partner Connect" agreement with Juniper Networks to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) jumped 28.8% to close at $3.22 on Monday after declining 18% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SNTG) jumped 28.8% to close at $3.22 on Monday after declining 18% on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) gained 18.4% to settle at $51.56. The stock opened for trade last week.

(NYSE: BROS) gained 18.4% to settle at $51.56. The stock opened for trade last week. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) jumped 16.8% to close at $4.87.

(NASDAQ: DRMA) jumped 16.8% to close at $4.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 16% to settle at $6.17.

(NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 16% to settle at $6.17. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) rose 14.1% to close at $6.15.

(NASDAQ: UCL) rose 14.1% to close at $6.15. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) surged 12.8% to close at $3.71 after the company announced Phase 2 data demonstrating reduction in plasma phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria.

(NASDAQ: SYBX) surged 12.8% to close at $3.71 after the company announced Phase 2 data demonstrating reduction in plasma phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) gained 11.6% to settle at $2.51.

(NASDAQ: TUEM) gained 11.6% to settle at $2.51. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) jumped 10.7% to settle at $6.01.

(NYSE: OWLT) jumped 10.7% to settle at $6.01. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) rose 10.3% to close at $28.94.

(NASDAQ: AVIR) rose 10.3% to close at $28.94. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) gained 8.9% to close at $12.60.

(NYSE: RBOT) gained 8.9% to close at $12.60. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) climbed 8.8% to close at $102.45. Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. agreed to acquire Brooks Automation’s Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion.

(NASDAQ: BRKS) climbed 8.8% to close at $102.45. Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. agreed to acquire Brooks Automation’s Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 6.9% to settle at $11.08. Piper Sandler upgraded The One Group Hospitality from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.

(NASDAQ: STKS) gained 6.9% to settle at $11.08. Piper Sandler upgraded The One Group Hospitality from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17. Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 6.1% to close at $11.73.

Losers

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 33% to close at $15.36 on Monday after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) declined 26.1% to close at $12.95. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) fell 25.9% to settle at $14.93.

Aerovate Therapeutics recently announced its addition to the Russell 2000 Index.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares dipped 25.2% to close at $1.19 on Monday. The company's affiliate, eMapgo, recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch autonomous driving services for automakers.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dropped 23.6% to settle at $21.46.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) fell 22.5% to close at $30.78. Greenidge Generation recently announced closing of its merger with Support.com.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dipped 21.3% to settle at $2.40.

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 18.8% to close at $14.36. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) dipped 17.7% to settle at $5.20. Flora Growth recently reported 6-Month revenue of $2.1 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 17.2% to close at $2.17.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 17% to close at $9.30 following a 4% drop on Friday. Golden Ocean Group, last month, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 137.2% year-over-year to $275.7 million.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dipped 17% to settle at $4.26. Scopus BioPharma, earlier during the month, announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) dropped 16.8% to close at $13.21.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) declined 16.7% to settle at $9.96.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) dropped 15.8% to close at $7.87.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) declined 15.8% to close at $34.09.

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 15.7% to settle at $27.35. Esports Technologies reported a strategic license agreement with Aspire Global to integrate Esports Technologies proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) fell 15.3% to close at $10.15.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) dropped 15.3% to settle at $10.83.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) fell 15.2% to close at $17.75.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 14.6% to close at $4.10 after jumping over 20% on Friday. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 14% to settle at $27.85 in sympathy with the overall market.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) fell 14% to close at $5.03. Diana Shipping entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) fell 13.2% to settle at $8.75.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 12.2% to close at $1.80.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 11.7% to settle at $16.25. Grindrod Shipping reported closing of IVS Bulk financing and IVS Phoenix acquisition.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) fell 11.3% to close at $25.27. Immuneering, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $1.61 per share.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) declined 11.2% to close at $6.11.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 10.8% to settle at $11.55 after jumping over 10% on Friday.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 9.5% to close at $1.24 after surging 20% on Friday.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) shares fell 9.1% to close at $42.85 after jumping 29% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) shares fell 7% to close at $4.68. Sharplink Gaming recently teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.