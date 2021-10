In a move that harkens back to the early days of the COVID pandemic, a major U.S. retailer is once again limiting purchases of some items. Costco is placing limits on the sale of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and Kirkland-brand water in anticipation of rising COVID cases amid the spread of the delta variant, the Hill reported. The retailer said it is “putting some limitations on key items,” but did not stipulate the exact limits.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO