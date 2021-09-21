CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Howard County General Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke and Cardiac Programs

scotteblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County General Hospital has received four awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association recognizing the hospital’s implementation of quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular and stroke patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital. Nearly...

scotteblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
scotteblog.com

Howard County General Hospital names Dr. Jeanette Nazarian as vice president, medical affairs/chief medical officer

Howard County General Hospital names vice president, medical affairs/chief medical officer. After a thorough search process, Howard County General Hospital named Dr. Jeanette Nazarian as vice president, medical affairs/chief medical officer. Nazarian will lead medical affairs as well as quality, safety and service for the hospital. She will also oversee contracted physician services and help foster growth in regional clinical services while maintaining the high-quality standards of Johns Hopkins Medicine.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
phelpscountyfocus.com

Phelps Health earns national recognition for efforts to improve STEMI treatment

Phelps Health has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
WestfairOnline

PHELPS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED STROKE TREATMENT

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health in Sleepy Hollow has received the American Heart Association’s “Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award” for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals to provide the most up-to-date,…
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
thetampabay100.com

Bayfront Health St. Pete earns national recognition from AHA

Bayfront Health St. Pete received three awards from the American Heart Association, which recognized the hospital for providing quality stroke care. When evaluating hospitals for the awards, the AHA assesses the speed and accuracy of care provided to patients once they arrive at the hospital. The recognized hospitals are required...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Hcgh#Stemi
ahn.org

Allegheny General Hospital Receives Recognition as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation

With Only 21 Facilities Achieving this Award Nationally, AGH Ranks Among the Most Elite Mitral Valve Programs in the Country. PITTSBURGH– Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today it has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based, guideline-directed degenerative mitral valve repair. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the AHN Cardiovascular Institute as it places the Network’s mitral valve repair program among the most elite nationwide; to date, only 21 facilities have earned this award across the country and AGH is the first hospital to receive this recognition in the state.
PITTSBURGH, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Ultrasound Technology Program at United Hospital Center Earns Accreditation

The Commission on Accreditation for Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has awarded programmatic accreditation to the Ultrasound Technology Program at United Hospital Center (UHC). “The rigorous process to achieve the CAAHEP accreditation recognizes UHC’s substantial compliance with the nationally established accreditation standards,” said Rosemary Trupo, R.T. (R) R.D.M.S., M.B.A., Education...
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lewis County General Hospital to shut down maternity ward

With the clock winding down toward the state's vaccination mandate for medical workers Monday, one hospital in the state is already making some drastic changes. Lewis County General Hospital will no longer deliver babies starting Saturday. It’s shutting down the maternity ward because of the amount of workers quitting. For...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: MMH earns national recognition

MIDLAND Midland Memorial Hospital has received two American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
thesunpapers.com

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill earns national recognition

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, part of Inspira Health, has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Get with the Guidelines-Resuscitation Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates. More than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each...
HEALTH SERVICES
mybuckhannon.com

Davis Medical Center earns national recognition for efforts to improve adult cardiac arrest survival

Davis Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Quality Achievement Award for our commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve patient survival rates. More than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart...
DAVIS, WV
mypanhandle.com

‘Glamping’ in Walton County has received national recognition

WALTON COUNTY Fl.a (WMBB)– A local business has been nationally recognized for bringing a newer way to camp, called ‘Glamping’ to Walton County. Fancy Camps Manager Joshua Wood explains glamping to be a step up from regular camping. Each tent comes with a queen-size bed, electricity, and an air-conditioning unit. And the five-year-old company recently moved to Topsail Hill State Park.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
NBC12

Johnston-Willis Hospital earns national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital has earned national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′ from Newsweek Magazine. This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek. Johnston-Willis’s 44-bed inpatient rehabilitation center focuses on intense physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help patients...
RICHMOND, VA
cbslocal.com

Carroll Hospital Earns Award For Efforts To Improve Stroke Treatment

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll Hospital received a Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best care. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new stroke each year.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center earns national recognition for efforts to improve stroke treatment

CLINTON, MD(September 20, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy