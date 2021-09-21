Howard County General Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke and Cardiac Programs

With Only 21 Facilities Achieving this Award Nationally, AGH Ranks Among the Most Elite Mitral Valve Programs in the Country. PITTSBURGH– Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today it has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based, guideline-directed degenerative mitral valve repair. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the AHN Cardiovascular Institute as it places the Network’s mitral valve repair program among the most elite nationwide; to date, only 21 facilities have earned this award across the country and AGH is the first hospital to receive this recognition in the state.

