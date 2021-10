Join the Seattle Symphony for a FREE Opening Weekend Concert at Benaroya Hall. Experience ensemble performances from Symphony musicians throughout the Samuel & Althea Stroum Grand Lobby. The day's celebration includes the unveiling of a commissioned work of Indigenous art — a traditional woven cedar mat — with brief remarks by Symphony and Indigenous leaders acknowledging the land that Benaroya Hall was built on, followed by a cross-cultural musical performance. Then, take your seat for a mainstage concert with the full orchestra, where you can enjoy highlights of the 2021/2022 season, including works by R. Strauss, Walker and Beach. Also, relive the excitement of Composer in Residence Reena Esmail’s RE|Member, which premieres on Opening Night. Reserve your complimentary tickets today!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO