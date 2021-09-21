DOH, CHOP put out video to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions

A video has been released that officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health hope can address concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The video is available via Facebook or PAcast, and features Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Dr. Paul Offit, Vaccine Education Center director and professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In it, they talk about the vaccine approval process, vaccine data reporting, its effectiveness against variants, and the science looking into the safety of the vaccine with children and women who are pregnant.