CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

DOH, CHOP put out video to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions

By THE REVIEW
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 9 days ago

A video has been released that officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health hope can address concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The video is available via Facebook or PAcast, and features Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Dr. Paul Offit, Vaccine Education Center director and professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In it, they talk about the vaccine approval process, vaccine data reporting, its effectiveness against variants, and the science looking into the safety of the vaccine with children and women who are pregnant.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Bradford County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit

Comments / 0

Community Policy