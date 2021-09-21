CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

In Defense of Labels: On Genre as a Literary Conversation

By Lincoln Michel
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently while cleaning up my computer files, I found the document I used to write the first draft of what would become—many years and drafts and frustrations later—my debut novel, The Body Scout. I didn’t have a title back then. I didn’t have any epigraphs picked out either. So instead at the top of the page I typed: science fiction body horror baseball noir novel.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

This year’s literary MacArthur fellows on the best writing advice they’ve received (and more).

The MacArthur Foundation has announced its annual list of fellowship recipients: 25 individuals working in a variety of disciplines “who show exceptional creativity in their work and the prospect for still more in the future.” Each MacArthur fellow will receive $625,000, which will be dispensed over the course of five years, a no-strings-attached grant that’s meant to support their work in whatever way the fellows choose.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

We’re finally going to get to read Kelly Link’s novel.

Today in Good Things The Internet Told Me: Kelly Link’s debut novel at last has a pub date! That’s right—the MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist, who we’ve heard has been working on a novel, has, in fact, been working on a novel. And soon we will get to read it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are this year’s British Fantasy Award winners.

This weekend, at Fantasy Con, the UK’s oldest convention for fantasy, horror, and science fiction, the British Fantasy Society announced the 2021 British Fantasy Award Winners. The jury also recognized Katherine Fowler with the Legends Award, and Alasdair Stuart with the Karl Edward Wagner Special Award. Here are the winners:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Barthelme
Person
Victor Lavalle
Person
Kafka
Literary Hub

13 new books to look forward to this week.

A baker’s dozen worth of books to hold close as sweater-weather arrives…. “Doerr demonstrates a singular gift for bringing these complex, fully realized characters to empathetic life in this brilliantly imagined story, which moves backward and forward in time.”. –Booklist. Anita Hill, Believing. (Viking) “With searing insight, Hill shows how...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hoya

The Next Literary Frontier: The Rise of BookTok

For many people, the once-extensive process of searching through novels at the bookstore and scrolling through Goodreads reviews has been revolutionized by the TikTok algorithm and a new wave of content on the app known as BookTok. On BookTok, TikTok creators post book reviews of books in all genres, but...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Literary Hub

Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

This week on The Maris Review, Melissa Broder joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new poetry collection, Superdoom, out now from Tin House. MB: When I looked back, I was surprised at how many of the themes from my newest novel, Milk Fed, showed up [in my early poetry]. There’s a mikvah, the Jewish ritual bath. I remembered a lot of my older poetry having a lot of Catholic imagery because it was a fascination of mine. But it’s been Jewy all along, I didn’t quite realize. I guess writers write their obsessions, and I guess my obsessions are mine for the long haul.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Illustrating a Disruption to the Mundanity of Bureaucratic Life

Theo Ellsworth is a self-taught artist living in Montana. His previously published comics include Capacity, The Understanding Monster, Sleeper Car, and An Exorcism. He has been the recipient of the Lynd Ward Honor Book Prize and an Artist Innovation Award. Jeff VanderMeer is the author of Dead Astronauts, Borne, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfa#Sff
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Yiyun Li on Taking Writing Lessons from War and Peace

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To start by contradicting myself: I do not read War and Peace, or any fiction, for craft lessons; I have never raved about a novel or a story because it is well-crafted. Still, some of Tolstoy’s decisions stand out to me after reading War and Peace for years. Here are ten narrative decisions of Tolstoy’s that may be helpful approaches to writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Why My Favorite Characters to Write Are Often Unsympathetic and Unforgivable

My mother, a refugee who arrived in the United States in 1950 at the age of 27, after five years in a refugee camp in Germany, was a remarkably open soul. She was shocked by the racial prejudices afflicting her new neighbors. She often spoke of the dirty looks she’d get when she sat next to Black people on the bus. But, half a century after becoming an American citizen, Genghis Khan remained at the top of her shit list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Iliad: Book 5 by Homer, Read by Anton Lesser

In collaboration with audio publishers and professional narrators, Audiobook Break serializes extraordinary audiobooks. Each week we’ll release two books of The Iliad, and you can listen throughout the week, or catch up on the weekends. *. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. For listeners who would...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
lareviewofbooks.org

On Autotheory and Autofiction: Staking Genre

“I CAME TO THEORY because I was hurting,” writes bell hooks in her 1991 essay, “Theory as Liberatory Practice.” She describes a kind of critical reflection that helps to make sense of the world while imagining possible futures — “a place where life can be lived differently.” When such theorizing is “fundamentally linked to processes of self-recovery, of collective liberation,” hooks continues, it can provide a “healing, liberatory, or revolutionary” space.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

So Many Damn Books on Not Owning That Many Damn Books

In this episode, Christopher and Drew talk about getting rid of books, trying to be more in the present, and the logic of owning a lot of books. Also, a digression into Gary Paulsen’s work. What’d you buy?. Drew: Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri, trans. by Morgan Giles //...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tsl.news

Literary wanderings: Getting lost in Lyon

It’s not every book that you fall into, that swallows you whole, that paints a world for you to walk around in. They are the books we seek but seldom find. They pull you close and sit you down and insist that you stay and listen till the end. That...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On William Sidney Porter and His Legacy Within the American Short Story

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy