Understanding the Pervasive Influence of Silicon Valley: On Peter Thiel and the Sprawling History of the Tech Industry
At this point, it’s become almost rote to point out that Silicon Valley enjoys a sweeping influence over our lives. Facebook is bigger and more powerful than any media company in human history; Google’s control over the world’s information is nearly absolute; Amazon seems poised to swallow all of retail. Nine of the ten biggest publicly traded companies in the world are tech companies. And so on.lithub.com
