In May the Estes Park Girl Scouts partnered up with the YMCA of the Rockies for a day of Learning Everything Archery. They learned range safety, how to test eye dominance and when to breathe before release. There were some misfires, some bull’s-eyes, but lots of fun and laughter by all who attended. A week later we had a special guest and Girl Scout Alum, Carol Nussbaumer who is a Speech-Language Pathologist, who taught the Scouts about sign language. They learned some American Sign Language and Sign Language of Malawi. They are very different and if not done correctly, one could be insulting someone unknowingly. Towards the end of the month we had our annual Bridging Ceremony and finished the season with nine Girl Scout Cadettes.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO