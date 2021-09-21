CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

By Martin Kaste
 9 days ago

American criminal courts are way behind. The pandemic caused jury trials to pause court proceedings, which created a backlog. And the delta variant hasn't helped. Some courts predict they will need years to catch up. Here's NPR's Martin Kaste. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Adam Cornell is the prosecuting attorney for Snohomish...

wvah.com

Could suing gangs help fight violent crime?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes serving gang members with lawsuits could work as a strategy against Chicago’s crime epidemic. But attorney Karen Conti says that this isn’t a new idea. “The federal government for many years has had the power to seize assets and public forfeiture," said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
kunm.org

Your Turn, New Mexico: Solutions For Violent Crime

Our most recent episode of Let's Talk New Mexico on Sept. 16 focused on our state's recent uptick in violent crime. And, unsurprisingly for a topic that’s been on so many folks’ minds, it wound up generating a lot of discussion. We weren't able to take everyone's input on the air, but we still wanted to highlight some of your comments that we just didn't have time for.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City Journal

Denying the Crime Spike

A robust debate has broken out over the underlying causes of the surge in violence across the country that began last summer. Was the pandemic to blame, or the riots after George Floyd’s death? That debate has been healthy, but an indefensible position occasionally crops up: partisans who insist, against all evidence, that rising crime is nothing to worry about. That was the view taken by congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who labeled such concerns “hysteria” this past June. And it’s the view propounded in a new report from the think tank Third Way, whose policy chief, Jim Kessler, similarly suggests that “hysteria” about crime has gripped the nation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Boswell scheduled for Criminal Court appearance in Blountville

Megan Boswell is expected back in court Thursday in Sullivan County as legal proceedings continue in the murder case of her daughter Evelyn. The toddler was found dead on family property in the Muddy Creek community of Blountville in March 2020 after family members reported in December of 2019 that 1-year-old Evelyn had not been seen in months.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Rates#Spikes#Npr#Cornell#Covid#Florida State University#The California Policy Lab#African American#Latino
fox34.com

Homicides, violent crime remain high in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Annual homicides in Lubbock are once again reaching record numbers in comparison to recent years, with 24 recorded so far. “Lubbock has gone from years when we have had no homicides, years we’ve had 4, 6, 10, 12. So we’re definitely above those years. But we’re not on track to surpass last year so far,” Assistant Chief Neal Barron with the Lubbock Police Department said.
LUBBOCK, TX
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Cameron M Loze, 22 Racine, expose child to harmful material and possession of narcotic drugs second and subsequent offense on 9/1/20, Guilty plea, Count 1 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of five (5) years, three (3) years initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, concurrent with sentence on count 6, but consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Obtain mental health treatment; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Have no contact with the victim, B.K.H.H., DOB: 05-23-2005 or any residence she may occupy; 7) Submit DNA sample and pay surcharge; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 10) Obtain psycho-sex evaluation and follow through; 11) Comply with sex offender registry for 15 years after release on extended supervision. Court finds the defendant is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and eligible for the Substance Abuse Program only after serving first 18 months. Defendant has no sentence credit.
LAW
Abbeville Meridional

Violent Crimes Task Force reactivated, Criminal Suppression Unit formed

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais, a current uptick of criminal activity in the Abbeville area led to the reactivation of the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF). As a result of that move, on Sept. 27, the VCTF Criminal...
ABBEVILLE, LA
bigcountryhomepage.com

DPS report: Violent crime in Abilene increased in 2020, overall crime down

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Crime in Texas Report has shed some light on crime trends in Abilene and the state as a whole. Overall crime in Abilene decreased more than 11%, but saw a disturbing uptick in one particular category. The numbers show...
ABILENE, TX
Erie Times-News

Erie leaders address basketball court shooting, spike in violent crime

Erie officials and others involved in the city's fight to reduce violent crime talked on Thursday of advancing the efforts of law enforcement and local agencies in meeting that goal in the wake of a recent spike in shootings. A local religious leader called on everyone to join the fight.
ERIE, PA
CBS Denver

Judge Dismisses Denver Police Officers’ Challenge To COVID Vaccine Mandate

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. (credit: CBS) The officers who sued claimed the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations. RELATED:...
DENVER, CO
WAFF

Alabama experiences spike in violent crime in 2020

"We don't know what's in his head...we don't know what led him to do this other than he told investigators he felt like this is something that he was led to do." Clinical trials continuing for possible COVID pill. Updated: 7 hours ago. "It would be multiple doses. So like...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Atlanta

After 22 Years Of ‘Psychological Torture’ In Solitary Confinement, Anthony Gay Fights For State Law Restricting Its Use:

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man is fighting against so-called psychological torture – after a minor probation violation first sent him to prison for seven years, and then a fight behind bars led to a 22-year nightmare in solitary confinement. Now out, Anthony Gay told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov why he is fighting for a law to keep others from enduring the same fate. Read more    
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To Obstruction In U.S. Capitol Riot As Part Of Plea Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him. Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court) Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set. (credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas) Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs. Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

