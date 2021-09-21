Kena: Bridge of Spirits: How to destroy corrupted flowers’ shrines

The fishing shrine puzzle is a roadblock for many Kena: Bridge of Spirits players. While players know they have to restore the fishing shrine, it’s not exactly clear how to do so. Restoring all four shrines is an important part of the game, so you’ll have to solve the fishing shrine puzzle one way or another. Thankfully, it’s not that hard once you know what to do. Here’s how to solve the fishing shrine puzzle and restore the fishing shrine in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO