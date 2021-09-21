CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits: How to destroy corrupted flowers’ shrines

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge of Spirits‘ corrupted flowers and corrupted flower shrines are required to be destroyed in order to progress through the game, though it can be difficult to work out how to deactivate them. Without the game giving clear instructions, some players may get stuck on removing the flowers using the Rot after they change from red to blue, believing the issue to be the result of a glitch or bug.. Here’s how to destroy corrupted flowers in Kena.

