An Illustrated Collection of Very Honest Book Covers

Recently, while wasting time on the literary internet, I stumbled upon something very good: the Instagram account @monobrow_ny, where multi-disciplinary designer Christine Rhee shares creative redesigns for contemporary classics. Recently, she’s been doing a series of “Fake Books for Men,” which are . . . exactly what they sound like: great books, new and old, redesigned as if they were being marketed specifically to men. (Her Fake NYRBs are also excellent.) But never fear, gentlemen—turnabout is fair play, and Rhee’s latest installment is the first in what I hope is a series of “Fake Books for Women.” In the meantime, please enjoy just a few of my favorites from the growing (fake) backlist:
