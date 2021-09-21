“The Writer You Are is Enough.” Ruth Ozeki on Process and Acceptance

This wasn’t how it had been supposed to go in 2005. The story of 2005 was supposed to be the publication of Trance and my elevation to the plane of “significance.” Well before I was aware of my father’s illness, my anticipation of the payoff I had coming for my years of work had begun to erode something that had been holding me together, keeping me normal. After I’d finished writing, in 2004, I’d looked up for the first time since the turn of the century and seen clearly the small and tightly controlled existence I’d developed. The book had justified the existence; the existence couldn’t justify itself. With time on my hands, I could already feel restlessness taking hold.

