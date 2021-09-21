CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Writer You Are is Enough.” Ruth Ozeki on Process and Acceptance

By Literary Hub
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Ruth Ozeki's A Book of Form and Emptiness is out today, so we spoke to her about professors she fell in love with, accessing the liminal fictional space in the early hours of the morning, and the best advice she's ever received.

USA TODAY

'The Book of Form and Emptiness' a masterful meditation on consumer culture from Ruth Ozeki

In Ruth Ozeki's "The Book and Form and Emptiness" (Viking, 560 pp., ★★★★ out of four, out Tuesday), 13-year-old Benny Oh hears voices. When a sparrow strikes a window in his classroom, the other children return to their work because they “were accustomed to death, and this was a minor one.” But the glass knows it has killed the bird and starts to whimper, “to vibrate as its cries grew shrill.” Because the window is crying, Benny can no longer concentrate on his schoolwork. After he starts pounding on the glass to get it to shut up, he’s sent to the principal’s office.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Yiyun Li on Taking Writing Lessons from War and Peace

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To start by contradicting myself: I do not read War and Peace, or any fiction, for craft lessons; I have never raved about a novel or a story because it is well-crafted. Still, some of Tolstoy’s decisions stand out to me after reading War and Peace for years. Here are ten narrative decisions of Tolstoy’s that may be helpful approaches to writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

If a book could talk, what would it say? Ruth Ozeki has some ideas.

“Shh….Listen!” Benny Oh says at the beginning of Ruth Ozeki’s new novel. “That’s my Book, and it’s talking to you.” His Book is not the only one; Benny hears the voices of all kinds of inanimate objects: fluorescent lights, coffee beans, paper cups, “the chatter of cash registers filled with all those arrogant metal coins that think they’re actually worth something.” It began the year he was 12, the Book informs us, the year his father died in a freak accident. Together, sometimes in amusing counterpoint, the Book and Benny chronicle his journey during the fraught year 2016, when he turns 14. Their tale of sorrow, danger and tentative redemption serves as the springboard for extended meditations on the interdependence of all beings, the magic of books, the disastrous ecological and spiritual effects of unchecked consumerism and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturemap.com

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Ruth Ozeki

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ruth Ozeki will give a brief reading from her new novel, The Book of Form and Emptiness, followed by a conversation with fiction writer Elizabeth McCracken, author of the novel The Giant’s House and the short story collection The Souvenir Museum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Grant Faulkner on Sin as Experimentation

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Saying a Few Words About My Novel at the Aphasia Self-Help Group

“Could you just say a few words about your book?”. A hush fell over the room. Not a hush. A slight drop in the chatter and crosstalk. I hesitated. This has never been a favorite question of mine. I find it difficult to talk about my own writing. I flounder for the right words. I am inarticulate about theme and concept, about my own process, about what exactly any of my books are about. My elevator pitches ramble on long after everyone has left the elevator.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Bargaining a Writing Career for a Father’s Life

This wasn’t how it had been supposed to go in 2005. The story of 2005 was supposed to be the publication of Trance and my elevation to the plane of “significance.” Well before I was aware of my father’s illness, my anticipation of the payoff I had coming for my years of work had begun to erode something that had been holding me together, keeping me normal. After I’d finished writing, in 2004, I’d looked up for the first time since the turn of the century and seen clearly the small and tightly controlled existence I’d developed. The book had justified the existence; the existence couldn’t justify itself. With time on my hands, I could already feel restlessness taking hold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Sandra Cisneros on the Need for Dialogue With the Ones You Love

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Sandra Cisneros about her new book, Martita, I Remember You, out now from Vintage. Mitchell Kaplan: Let’s talk about dialogue. How does one approach that? Is there a solution? What would you like to see happen?. Sandra Cisneros: I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Multiple Narrators, Multiple Truths: A Reading List

In my teens, I read only Victorian novels. The multiple narrator is such a prominent feature of 19th-century fiction that it’s possible I internalized the device inadvertently. Books such as Middlemarch, Frankenstein, and Wuthering Heights fed my already over-exercised imagination to the point where reality and fantasy were occasionally indistinguishable. Multiple narrator remains my storytelling technique of choice, as a reader and a writer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

This year’s literary MacArthur fellows on the best writing advice they’ve received (and more).

The MacArthur Foundation has announced its annual list of fellowship recipients: 25 individuals working in a variety of disciplines “who show exceptional creativity in their work and the prospect for still more in the future.” Each MacArthur fellow will receive $625,000, which will be dispensed over the course of five years, a no-strings-attached grant that’s meant to support their work in whatever way the fellows choose.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Iliad: Book 5 by Homer, Read by Anton Lesser

In collaboration with audio publishers and professional narrators, Audiobook Break serializes extraordinary audiobooks. Each week we’ll release two books of The Iliad, and you can listen throughout the week, or catch up on the weekends. *. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. For listeners who would...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

A Conversation With Ruth Ozeki

This hour, we’re joined by novelist Ruth Ozeki. Her latest novel is The Book of Form and Emptiness. We talk about animism, hearing voices, and how Zen Buddhism informs her writing. GUESTS:. Ruth Ozeki - Novelist, filmmaker, and professor of English language and literature at Smith College. Join the conversation...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

13 new books to look forward to this week.

A baker’s dozen worth of books to hold close as sweater-weather arrives…. “Doerr demonstrates a singular gift for bringing these complex, fully realized characters to empathetic life in this brilliantly imagined story, which moves backward and forward in time.”. –Booklist. Anita Hill, Believing. (Viking) “With searing insight, Hill shows how...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How a World-Renowned Magician Stays in Touch with Wonder

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. *. World-renowned magician Joshua Jay—author of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Virtual Book Events Worth Streaming This Month

Alexis Daria, Emily Henry, and Sajni Patel in conversation with Shyla Watson. Romance writers Alexis Daria (A Lot Like Adiós), Emily Henry (People We Meet on Vacation), and Sajni Patel (First Love, Take Two) discuss their latest novels in a conversation moderated by BuzzFeed editor Shyla Watson. (Free; register here.)
