How a Second-Generation Latino Immigrant Became Known as the Boy Genius of Apple

I was 16, in Bolivia to give a talk to 1,500 cheering students. Event organizers were attempting to clear a path to the stage. Hands pulled at my clothes and people stood up and began applauding my entrance as I muscled my way to the stage, wishing I were back in my hotel room, coding. In my peripheral vision, I could see reporters from local and international stations, filming. I tried to block out the thoughts that were crowding my head, one most of all: that I was not made for this. These people were looking for someone who could give them insight and guidance, and I wasn’t sure if I was that person.