Dutchess County Classic brought return of in-person event on sunny day. How it went:

Sunday morning was a breath of fresh air, in every sense of the phrase. After a summer of sultry humidity, persistent heat and drenching rainstorms, the Dutchess County Classic road race returned to an on-ground, in-person format after being virtual in 2020. On Sunday morning at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, the weather gods cooperated: A cool morning that seemed to get more pleasant as the hours — and the smiling runners streaming in to Parking Lot E along Creek Road — wore on and the sun shone brightly.