Religion

Hiking with Dante? On Seeking Ourselves in the Divine Comedy

By Randy Boyagoda
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

The Ravenna Festival recently organized a concert to mark the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death in September 1321. The concert began at his birthplace, Florence, and proceeded as a four-day hike along a route inspired by his life and work, ending at his tomb, in Ravenna itself. The idea of a hike in Dante’s honor is brilliant, transporting and, as far as I’m concerned, an outrageous personal affront.

Dante's Inferno

To the editor: It is destination “Hell” for the “good ladies” of the Kent County GOP, declared one Mr. John Ramsey of Chestertown. Helmet-up and fasten your seat belts “good ladies,” Mr. Ramsey is revving his engines!. Yes, dear reader, the “good ladies” have been condemned to “Hell.” But not...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Light of unity: The divine essence

“O Children of the Divine and Invisible Essence! Ye shall be hindered from loving Me and souls shall be perturbed as they make mention of Me. For minds cannot grasp Me nor hearts contain Me.”. The idea that God is a divine and invisible essence, fundamentally unknowable, is almost impossible...
PENDLETON, OR
Challenging ourselves will lead us to a better world

On Sept. 15, 1963, 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, whose members were all Black, was bombed. The dynamite planted by white supremacists killed four girls between the ages of 11 and 14: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair. Wednesday commemorated 58 years since that act of terror.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Reece Museum presents “Illustrating Dante’s Divine Comedy”

“Illustrating Dante’s Divine Comedy” is an exhibition that celebrates the 700th Anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s poem “The Divine Comedy.” This exhibition is being held in the Reece Museum here on campus. Within the exhibit, forty-six Salvador Dali prints have been displayed in order of the storyline in “The Divine Comedy.”...
MUSEUMS
AIDIF Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night (& podcast) brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. All I Do Is...
TV & VIDEOS
PLAIN THOUGHTS: Trying to prove ourselves

Even the most mature of us can get caught up in trying to prove who we are to others. It seems like no matter how good we try to be, in someone’s eyes we are not quite good enough. No matter how attractive we are, or even beautiful, there will...
SOCIETY
Killing Ourselves Off in Order to Be Loved

LGBTQ+ people and autistic individuals are both at higher risk for suicide. When a person believes that who they are is inherently unlovable, they may attempt to "kill off" their true self in order to be accepted. The experience of love that a person inherently needs can only come from...
SOCIETY
Ansell: Time to focus more on God and less on ourselves

The Blonde and I do a small group discipleship event every Sunday night in our backyard. We call it The Porch (we don’t actually have a back porch but we are getting there). We have been studying the Book of James and James is like my older brother that even when you say, “Uncle” he doesn’t let you up for air. What I’m saying is James is almost a bully when it comes to stepping on your toes, but if you love Jesus you love James (after all he is Jesus’ little brother) and you allow him to say some things to you that normally would be hard to hear and hard to accept from anyone else.
RELIGION
On William Sidney Porter and His Legacy Within the American Short Story

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bargaining a Writing Career for a Father’s Life

This wasn’t how it had been supposed to go in 2005. The story of 2005 was supposed to be the publication of Trance and my elevation to the plane of “significance.” Well before I was aware of my father’s illness, my anticipation of the payoff I had coming for my years of work had begun to erode something that had been holding me together, keeping me normal. After I’d finished writing, in 2004, I’d looked up for the first time since the turn of the century and seen clearly the small and tightly controlled existence I’d developed. The book had justified the existence; the existence couldn’t justify itself. With time on my hands, I could already feel restlessness taking hold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Iliad: Book 5 by Homer, Read by Anton Lesser

In collaboration with audio publishers and professional narrators, Audiobook Break serializes extraordinary audiobooks. Each week we’ll release two books of The Iliad, and you can listen throughout the week, or catch up on the weekends. *. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. For listeners who would...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PUFFS, A Comedy

The Woodlands College Park High School Theatre Department presents Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a hilarious new comedy, at The College Park HS Black Box, 3701 College Park Dr., Room 1408, Sept 29 through Oct 2 at 7:00 pm all evenings.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Dante, Gender and the Body on Oct. 5

The Italian Program in the World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures Department presents Dante, Gender, and the Body at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Giffels Auditorium, room 201. This presentation is part of a series of events that celebrate the 700th centenary of Dante's death. Carol Chiodo, librarian for collections and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
My Turn: Have we outdone ourselves?

“Maybe when the people have outdone themselves, then maybe, the stars will fall upon the land, or drops of hot water will rain upon the Earth. Or the land will turn under. Or our father, the Sun, will not rise to start the day. Then our possessions will turn into beasts and devour us whole. If not, there will be an odor of gases, which will fill the air we breathe, and the end for us shall come. But the people will bring upon themselves what they receive.” — a Zuni prophecy.
RELIGION
I’m obsessed with this Instagram series of popular books redesigned “for men.”

Recently, while wasting time on the literary internet, I stumbled upon something very good: the Instagram account @monobrow_ny, where multi-disciplinary designer Christine Rhee shares creative redesigns for contemporary classics. Recently, she’s been doing a series of “Fake Books for Men,” which are . . . exactly what they sound like: great books, new and old, redesigned as if they were being marketed specifically to men. (Her Fake NYRBs are also excellent.) But never fear, gentlemen—turnabout is fair play, and Rhee’s latest installment is the first in what I hope is a series of “Fake Books for Women.” In the meantime, please enjoy just a few of my favorites from the growing (fake) backlist:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
So Many Damn Books on Not Owning That Many Damn Books

In this episode, Christopher and Drew talk about getting rid of books, trying to be more in the present, and the logic of owning a lot of books. Also, a digression into Gary Paulsen’s work. What’d you buy?. Drew: Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri, trans. by Morgan Giles //...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Divine One Speaks

The Divine One Presents Awakening Beyond Your Mind, a two-day workshop on November 13 and 14, at the Renaissance Hotel, in Northbrook. The Divine One says, “Discover who you really are! How dedicated are you to your awakening? Do you have the ‘knowing’ that you are to remember your self-realization in this incarnation? Discover your divine truth. No more waiting to master your states of mind, because there are no life lessons to be learned—incarnation after incarnation.”
NORTHBROOK, IL
A World Outside Time: Pico Iyer on the Deep Pleasure of Handel’s Chorale Music

Every November day, in our two-room apartment in Japan, as the sun rises over Mount Ikoma, casting golden stripes across our dinner table, my wife puts into our creaking boom box a CD of Handel arias. His high, ringing chords and notes of jubilation begin to echo around our home. Sometimes we put on Bach as well, or even Van Morrison, but it’s Handel who feels to me like the laureate of the season: so often, he’s bringing us a sense of slightly wistful celebration, a mix of rhapsody and sobriety, that seems to rhyme with the cloudless blue skies and the pinch of cold, the turning leaves outside.
MUSIC
Wild Pink seek the divine in the sky on A Billion Little Lights

Indie-rock trio Wild Pink hail from the boroughs of New York City but sound like they’ve only ever known the quietest stretches of the heartland. Their recent third album, A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain), evokes the wonder of gazing up at a night sky unclouded by light pollution and getting lost in the constellations. Wild Pink embellish salt-of-the-earth folky rock with lush, quasi-orchestral arrangements that stretch out to the stars. On the album’s ambitious lead single, “The Shining but Tropical,” front man John Ross lends a human-size face to bombastic percussion and maximalist synth flourishes with his placid, plaintive vocals, and the band’s performance makes even the rare recycled platitude in his lyrics feel as invigorating as the rest. “The Shining but Tropical” sounds great stripped-down too; on the new A Billion Little Lights (Live), recorded in Ross’s living room, Wild Pink capture the soaring evanescence of the studio version with a lightly funky bass line and some rococo slide guitar.
MUSIC

