Hiking with Dante? On Seeking Ourselves in the Divine Comedy

The Blonde and I do a small group discipleship event every Sunday night in our backyard. We call it The Porch (we don’t actually have a back porch but we are getting there). We have been studying the Book of James and James is like my older brother that even when you say, “Uncle” he doesn’t let you up for air. What I’m saying is James is almost a bully when it comes to stepping on your toes, but if you love Jesus you love James (after all he is Jesus’ little brother) and you allow him to say some things to you that normally would be hard to hear and hard to accept from anyone else.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO