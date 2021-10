We have all heard the legend of Achilles, but The Song Of Achilles allows us to dive into his story and discover details we never knew. Achilles is the son of the cruel sea goddess Thetis and legendary king Peleus — an irresistible prince. Patroclus is an awkward young prince who has been exiled from his kingdom. Brought together because of this exile, Patroclus and Achilles form a close relationship. After being trained by the centaur Chiron, they must go to Troy to fight because Helen of Sparta has been kidnapped. However, they will be tested by the Gods and Fates and friends as they embark down this dangerous path.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO