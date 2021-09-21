CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

UK Sales Charts: Great Week for PS5 Games as Deathloop Takes Top Spot

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the score by now: whenever PS5 stock is available in the UK, sales of the console's games skyrocket. And last week was no different as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales increased sales by 223 per cent to land in second place while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart climbed into fourth following a 630 per cent boost in purchases of boxed copies. Then there's Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which reached sixth place after sales increased by 233 per cent.

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Deathloop an open-world game?

Potential buyers are wondering if Deathloop is open world or if it’s a linear type of game. Because of the way its world is set up, Deathloop occupies a unique category that we don’t see many games occupy. We’ll discuss Deathloop’s level design and whether it’s an open-world game or not below.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through September 4 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 869 Views. Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Find a PS5 for Sale in Under Two Weeks

Many consider the PlayStation 5 (PS5) as being at the zenith of gaming technology, but right now, there is an acute shortage of consoles. With so few consoles available, you may wonder if you'll ever get your hands on a PS5. Well, fortunately there are several tricks you can try...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Ratchet Clank#Uk#Marvel#Arkane Studios#Nba#Deathloop Marvel
pushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Sells Well Even without PS5 Upgrades

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut was the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store across Europe last month, and was only beaten to first place in the US by Madden NFL 22. Sony shared the news on the PlayStation Blog, and what makes the stats even more impressive is that the chart doesn't take into account PS4 to PS5 upgrades. The expanded open world title topped the list in the EU and came second in the US based purely on full-price purchases.
NFL
softpedia.com

Deathloop Review (PS5)

Arkane Studios had a couple of hits during their existence from the almost completely forgotten Dark Messiah of Might and Magic to the more recent Prey or Dishonored. Those familiar with the work of the studio will agree that their artistic style is as remarkable as their knack for level design. Both of these signature features have been employed to turn the PS5 exclusive Deathloop into a success story.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game set to restock next week – how to get the console

Update: The PS5 could drop at Box and ShopTo today. Read on for more information. The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo and Currys PC World all in the first week....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Tom's Guide

You should play Deathloop on the PS5 for the best experience

I’ve been anxiously awaiting Deathloop for well over a year. My excitement built as I realized that it could be the PS5 exclusive for me. And so far, I haven't been disappointed. While I have a more positive perspective on Deathloop than my colleague Marshall Honorof, whose criticisms are perfectly...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

NBA 2K22 Beats Deathloop to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 has remained in in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 19, 2021. Bethesda and Arkane's Deathloop debuted in second place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 shoots up to spots to fourth place....
NBA
jumpdashroll.com

Deathloop Is a Bestseller — UK Games Chart 20 September 2021

‍Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ Dishonored-like FPS about breaking free from a time loop, has debuted as the best-selling game in the UK charts this week. Spider-Man Miles Morales is back in 2nd place. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is in 6th. Last week’s top-seller Warioware drops to 8th. Trends. The highly...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Is Another Great PS5 and PS4 Game - Beyond Episode 718

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss Kena: Bridge of Spirits, another great console exclusive game for the PS4 and PS5 lineup. We jump into Mitchell's thoughts from his review, in which he called Kena a great game, what we love and hope to see improved about the combat and exploration in future games, our love of the beautiful art design and detail, and we weirdly get hung up on the game's fonts.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

NBA 2K22 Shoots to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 (PS5) has scored a slam dunk by debuting in first place on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2021, which ended September 12, 2021. The PlayStation 4 version of the game debuted in third place. WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) debuted in fifth place. Tales of Arise (PS5)...
RETAIL
vgchartz.com

NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, and WarioWare Top the French Charts - Sales

The entire top five of the French charts in week 36, 2021 were all new titles, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version of NBA 2K22 debuted in first place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place. The PS5 version of Tales of Arise debuted in second place,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

UK Charts: Cruis'n Blast Just Sneaks Into Top 40, WarioWare Stays In Top Ten

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 18th September, revealing that four Nintendo titles made it into the top ten this week. Further down the pecking order, Switch exclusive Cruis'n Blast just managed to sneak into the top 40 by landing in 37th spot. The game seems to have picked up a modest but passionate fanbase over its first few days on sale, with a common thought being that Nintendo could – and possibly should – have put more effort into marketing what is a hugely entertaining racer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Microsoft is sending the star of ‘Deathloop’ a PS5 so he can play the game

The voice of Deathloop’s Colt Vahn doesn’t have a PlayStation 5, so Microsoft is sending him one so he can play the game. Jason Kelley, the voice of protagonist Colt Vahn, took to Twitter shortly before the launch of Deathloop to celebrate its release and express how excited he was for fans to play the game. In the video post, Kelley also mentioned that if “anyone can get me a copy and a PlayStation 5, I would appreciate it” (thanks, TheGamer).
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Tales of Arise Leads Strong Week of New Releases on the Swiss Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 - NEW. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Deathloop Debuts in 5th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 19, 2021. Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Deathloop was the only new title in the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy