UK Sales Charts: Great Week for PS5 Games as Deathloop Takes Top Spot
You know the score by now: whenever PS5 stock is available in the UK, sales of the console's games skyrocket. And last week was no different as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales increased sales by 223 per cent to land in second place while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart climbed into fourth following a 630 per cent boost in purchases of boxed copies. Then there's Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which reached sixth place after sales increased by 233 per cent.www.pushsquare.com
