Not to put too fine a point on it, but Sam Williams is part of a lineage without parallel in American music. As the son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend, Hank Williams Sr., he’s once again proof that apples don’t fall far from trees. But in this family’s case, that means creating something uniquely your own. After signing to major label Mercury Nashville a few months back, Williams’ album debut, Glasshouse Children, arrived on August 20. And although it stands on some of country’s core building blocks, curious fans will soon realize: This Williams is on to something else entirely.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO