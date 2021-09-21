Scholastic Spotlight: Jason Milligan cherishes feedback from his students

Can you tell us briefly about your project and what inspired you to do this project?. As you know, the title of my project is, “Incorporating student feedback in introductory biology to increase learners’ sense of belonging.” I was inspired to pursue the project when I taught my first summer course in the summer of 2020. It was really fast paced, and I noticed some students fell behind and had trouble catching up, but they wouldn’t ask me for help. I’d try and reach out to them, but they wouldn’t get back to me. I had never introduced more formal feedback surveys in a course; I just assumed the students would talk to me at some point. I started to wonder if regular, formal surveys could encourage students to ask for help and take a more active role in their learning. I decided to introduce weekly formal feedback surveys into an online course in the summer semester. I wanted to test whether this benign and voluntary intervention could encourage my students to feel a better sense of belonging in their introductory undergraduate biology course. I also implemented a pre-semester survey and a post-semester survey as a quantitative measure for student sense of belonging and trust in their faculty. These measures were adapted from published general belongingness scales and student trust in faculty scales.In my proposal I noted that undergraduate students commonly leave the STEM fields because they lack a sense of belonging in a lot of these courses,especially early on in their scientific careers. These findings are exaggerated in minority groups. It’s important to me to identify mechanisms to improve students’ sense of belonging and their sense of trust in their faculty. By gathering feedback on their experience in the course and trying to incorporate as much of their feedback into changes I make to the course, I hoped to build a greater sense of trust and promote a sense of belonging.[Jessica plans to share her findings at SABER-West, a conference for biology education researchers, supported in part by her Course Improvement Grant.] I was ready and excited to apply for this opportunity because of my participation in the Center for Teaching’s Investigating Student Learning journal club, where I planned some of this work with other participants.

