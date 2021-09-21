CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Scholastic Spotlight: Jason Milligan cherishes feedback from his students

By Dan Chalk
manisteenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a teacher, Jason Milligan understands the education field is naturally more scrutinized than many other lines of work. After all, every adult has attended school and has memories and expectations of what the school experience should be. "There’s a relatability to school because everyone went through school. And there’s...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
duke.edu

Collecting Mid-Semester Feedback from Your Students

Collecting mid-semester student feedback allows you to build upon the strengths of your course and address potential areas for improvement. Even the most talented instructors can gain insights from student feedback, but please only collect mid-semester feedback if you intend to address it with your students. This does not mean you have to make all of the suggested changes, but you do need to acknowledge that you’ve heard the students’ comments.
montevallo.edu

Student spotlight – Armando Flores

Coming to the University of Montevallo as a transfer student a couple of years ago, senior Armando Flores wasted no time in getting involved with his new college home. His eagerness to join several of UM’s student organizations not only helped him to surround himself with new friends, it also helped to prepare him for the next steps in his life.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Vanderbilt University News

Course improvement grant spotlight: “Incorporating student feedback in introductory biology to increase learners’ sense of belonging”

Can you tell us briefly about your project and what inspired you to do this project?. As you know, the title of my project is, “Incorporating student feedback in introductory biology to increase learners’ sense of belonging.” I was inspired to pursue the project when I taught my first summer course in the summer of 2020. It was really fast paced, and I noticed some students fell behind and had trouble catching up, but they wouldn’t ask me for help. I’d try and reach out to them, but they wouldn’t get back to me. I had never introduced more formal feedback surveys in a course; I just assumed the students would talk to me at some point. I started to wonder if regular, formal surveys could encourage students to ask for help and take a more active role in their learning. I decided to introduce weekly formal feedback surveys into an online course in the summer semester. I wanted to test whether this benign and voluntary intervention could encourage my students to feel a better sense of belonging in their introductory undergraduate biology course. I also implemented a pre-semester survey and a post-semester survey as a quantitative measure for student sense of belonging and trust in their faculty. These measures were adapted from published general belongingness scales and student trust in faculty scales.In my proposal I noted that undergraduate students commonly leave the STEM fields because they lack a sense of belonging in a lot of these courses,especially early on in their scientific careers. These findings are exaggerated in minority groups. It’s important to me to identify mechanisms to improve students’ sense of belonging and their sense of trust in their faculty. By gathering feedback on their experience in the course and trying to incorporate as much of their feedback into changes I make to the course, I hoped to build a greater sense of trust and promote a sense of belonging.[Jessica plans to share her findings at SABER-West, a conference for biology education researchers, supported in part by her Course Improvement Grant.] I was ready and excited to apply for this opportunity because of my participation in the Center for Teaching’s Investigating Student Learning journal club, where I planned some of this work with other participants.
EDUCATION
Huron Daily Tribune

Scholastic Spotlight: Rhonda Sturgeon develops close bonds with students

Meridian Public Schools paraprofessional Rhonda Sturgeon is very emotionally invested in her students' education. "I will probably cry harder at their graduation than I did at my own kids' graduation, because I put almost as much blood, sweat and tears into these kids' education as my own kids' (education)," said Sturgeon, who has been helping seven current Meridian seniors throughout their high school career.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
duke.edu

How is Your Course Going? Let Learning Innovation Solicit Mid-Semester Student Feedback

As we approach the midpoint of the Fall 2021 semester, Duke Learning Innovation is offering help for faculty who wish to reflect on successes and identify areas for improvement within their courses. Small Group Instructional Feedback (SGIF) is a formative, mid-course check-in used for gathering information from students on their learning experience. This process, which is offered at many institutions nationally, is designed to foster dialogue between students and instructors, and to offer students a transparent way to surface their concerns about the course in a thoughtful way.
EDUCATION
Huron Daily Tribune

Scholastic Spotlight: Creek's Bossenberger passionate about students, music

With science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) being a big emphasis in education these days, Bullock Creek High School and Middle School director of bands Josephine Bossenberger, for one, suggests that arts ought to be right in that equation as well. "I think there are a ton of parallels between...
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools Student Spotlight: Paul Kwak

Going into his senior year of high school, Paul Kwak hopes to graduate with a stellar academic record and high scores on his AP exams, and he’s already on his way — he has a 4.0 GPA with eight AP classes under his belt, and he’s taking five AP courses this year. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction, an honor granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams.
BUFORD, GA
uiowa.edu

Technology Tools for Gathering Student Feedback

Join this session to learn tools and techniques to gather student feedback using supported academic technologies such as Top Hat, ICON, and Zoom. Participants will learn how these tools can be used in synchronous and asynchronous environments, as well as which tools are better suited for various situations. Whether participants are looking for quick ways to check for understanding or collect more in-depth thoughts on student learning, attendees will be able to gather the information they need to calibrate their teaching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholastic#Mathematics#Student Teaching#Charter Schools#Bullock Creek High School#Purdue University#Options Charter School#Saginaw High School
manisteenews.com

Author returns to Ubly High School for motivational talk

Ubly Schools alumni Carl Reinelt will be returning to the senior high school for the first time in 50 years on Friday, Oct. 1. He’ll be giving a talk to the student body, recounting his own story of being in Ubly Schools and how his time there helped him transcend his own bad situations.
UBLY, MI
manisteenews.com

TikTok stars: Midland High teachers make social media splash

Midland High School seniors Allie Miller and Olivia Vidergar thought it would be fun to get MHS teachers Brian Edelbrock and Jeff Yoder to perform a short video for TikTok. The reaction has surpassed anyone's expectations. "Right now it’s at 12,100 views and 1,826 likes," Miller said on Wednesday, six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
uci.edu

Student Spotlight: Karen Orozco

The reason why I am interested in becoming a masters prepared registered nurse is because I have always had an interest in the health of human beings. The intensity and challenges incorporated within a medical field career, simply encourages me to give this outstanding career a try, and just continue to stay positive, and potentially become the person I want to become; in this case, an individual who helps human beings stay healthy.
manisteenews.com

Scholastic Spotlight: Rhonda Sturgeon develops close bonds with students

Meridian Public Schools paraprofessional Rhonda Sturgeon is very emotionally invested in her students' education. "I will probably cry harder at their graduation than I did at my own kids' graduation, because I put almost as much blood, sweat and tears into these kids' education as my own kids' (education)," said Sturgeon, who has been helping seven current Meridian seniors throughout their high school career.
Midland Daily News

Scholastic Spotlight: Rhonda Sturgeon develops close bonds with students

Meridian Public Schools paraprofessional Rhonda Sturgeon is very emotionally invested in her students' education. "I will probably cry harder at their graduation than I did at my own kids' graduation, because I put almost as much blood, sweat and tears into these kids' education as my own kids' (education)," said Sturgeon, who has been helping seven current Meridian seniors throughout their high school career.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy