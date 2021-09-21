CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European, US Stock Markets Drop On Evergrande Worries

By IronFX
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean and US stockmarkets retreated considerably yesterday as worries about a possible collapse of China’s mega developer Evergrande tended to intensify, especially for a possible contagion. It’s characteristic that all three major US indexes retreated with Dow Jones and S&P 500 leading the way since their last highs early September. It should be noted that Evergrande is considered to be one of the largest property Developers in China and has more than $300 billion in liabilities, and most analysts expect the developer to default. A rescue with an intervention by the Chinese government could be possible yet for the time being does not seem probable and the risk of defaulting rises as two major interest payments are due in the following days. The bearish sentiment intensified for the US stockmarkets as the risk factor increased due to US Congress failure to reach a deal about raising the US debt ceiling, thus risking the US government defaulting by mid-October. Should there be any signs of the Evergrande issue being containable, we may see the rebound of the US stockmarkets extending and vice versa.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Increased Demand In The Fuel And Stock Markets By Increasing The Level Of Risk-Taking

Yesterday, the governors of the world’s major central banks announced at a meeting of the “Policy Panel” the assessments show that the rapid growth of inflation will be temporary, which has increased the level of risk-taking in the stock markets. As a result, the Dow Jones and S&P500 indices are moving in a short-term uptrend. Technically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still moving in the PRZ range of the daily moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud. Moving out of this range could be decisive in determining the Dow Jones index trend. In the short term, the probability of the index rising is strengthened.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Index Spikes As Global Risks Remain

The US dollar index jumped sharply in the overnight session as the rising global risks continued. The index rose to $94.40, which was the highest level since November last year. Investors are generally worried about a prolonged period of high consumer prices, which will likely push the Federal Reserve to hike move sooner than expected. Also, there are ongoing risks about the upcoming government shutdown and the potential default of the American government. Later today, the US dollar will react to the latest US GDP and initial jobless claims numbers.
MARKETS
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
actionforex.com

Dominant Market Trends Remain Higher Rates, Lower Stocks And A Firmer Dollar

It seems like market pockets need some time to digest news or market events these days. Last week’s delayed FI reaction to the Fed’s hawkish normalization turn served as a point in case. Yesterday, the FX market (dollar) responded with a one-day delay to Tuesday’s huge sell-off in both stocks and bonds (with US Treasuries underperforming German Bunds). The FX response seemed outsized given equities’ and bonds’ intraday gains while lacking additional news/eco data. In any case, the dollar made up for Tuesday’s “off-day”. The trade-weighted greenback surged above 94 to close at the highest level (94.34) since September last year. Huge resistance is nearby in a combination of 38% retracement on the March2020/January2021 decline (94.47), the March 2020 pandemic low (94.65) and the September 2020 top (94.74). It’s clear that currencies from countries/economic zones who continue to play the ostrich in light of inflation developments get punished the hardest this year. This accelerating dynamic won’t change until they start facing the facts. USD/JPY kissed the psychological 112 mark and looks against important resistance in the form of the 2020 top (112.23) and the 2019 high (112.40). EUR/USD set a new YTD low after giving away the August bottom (1.1664) and is currently testing minor support at 1.1603 (November 2020 low). The more high profile reference is 1.1495 (March 2020 spike) to 1.1493 (50% retracement on March 2020/January 2021 rise). Friday’s September CPI inflation numbers might serve as a new wake-up call for the euro/ECB part of the equation. Sterling for a long time managed to keep up with the dollar but a slower reaction function after the normalization start now weighs. GBP/USD sets new YTD lows below 1.35 and has quite some way to go towards 38% retracement on the March 2020/February 2021 rise (1.3158).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Edge Lower as Quarter Draws to a Close

Stock markets are a little lower on Thursday, bringing an end to a disappointing quarter and going into a new one fraught with risk. There’s an enormous amount of uncertainty in the markets at the moment and that’s clearly taken its toll. There’s still clearly plenty of appetite to buy the dips but the risks are becoming impossible to ignore.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Bank Of Japan#Stock Markets#European#Dow Jones#Chinese#Rsi#Asian#Jpy Ois#Japanese#Usd Jpy#Riksbank#Ecb#Cbi#American#Api
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Casts Shadow On Asia

Asian equity markets are showing a distinctive North/South split today. The northern Asia heavyweights, with the highest beta to the US tech rally and China, and with the highest percentage of speculative zeal, have plummeted. ASEAN markets, with less technology darlings and a high percentage of old school banks and property heavyweights are down, but much less so.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD Gains As US Yields Continue To Rise

The USD tended to gain against some of its major counterparts yesterday as US yields continued to rise and investors prepare for a possible tapering of the Fed’s QE program. It should be noted that Fed Chairman Powell yesterday warned US lawmakers that the acceleration of inflation could outlast prior expectations, highlighting the bank’s hawkishness, while he is scheduled to make more statements today, this time at ECB’s central banking forum. At the same time US yields continue to rise and its characteristic that the 10 year yield reached a new three month high. Also, in US fundamentals we note the stalemate in the US Congress standoff, about the rise or elimination of the US national debt ceiling. Should the debt ceiling not rise or be eliminated by US lawmakers, we may see the US government running out of money in the next month. US stock markets suffered substantial losses, with all three main indexes being in red territory for the day and the tech sector being particularly victimised by the market’s mood, while also gold dropped as the USD strengthened and US yields continued to rise. We may see fundamentals continuing to lead the market as only a few high impact financial releases are due out from the US today.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

US, European Stocks Rebound After Selloff

US and European stock markets rebounded Wednesday, a day after a selloff over a slew of concerns including high energy prices, rising bond yields and the threat of a US debt crisis. Investors were back in a buying mood as oil prices dipped back under $80 while pressure on US...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy