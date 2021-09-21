European, US Stock Markets Drop On Evergrande Worries

It seems like market pockets need some time to digest news or market events these days. Last week’s delayed FI reaction to the Fed’s hawkish normalization turn served as a point in case. Yesterday, the FX market (dollar) responded with a one-day delay to Tuesday’s huge sell-off in both stocks and bonds (with US Treasuries underperforming German Bunds). The FX response seemed outsized given equities’ and bonds’ intraday gains while lacking additional news/eco data. In any case, the dollar made up for Tuesday’s “off-day”. The trade-weighted greenback surged above 94 to close at the highest level (94.34) since September last year. Huge resistance is nearby in a combination of 38% retracement on the March2020/January2021 decline (94.47), the March 2020 pandemic low (94.65) and the September 2020 top (94.74). It’s clear that currencies from countries/economic zones who continue to play the ostrich in light of inflation developments get punished the hardest this year. This accelerating dynamic won’t change until they start facing the facts. USD/JPY kissed the psychological 112 mark and looks against important resistance in the form of the 2020 top (112.23) and the 2019 high (112.40). EUR/USD set a new YTD low after giving away the August bottom (1.1664) and is currently testing minor support at 1.1603 (November 2020 low). The more high profile reference is 1.1495 (March 2020 spike) to 1.1493 (50% retracement on March 2020/January 2021 rise). Friday’s September CPI inflation numbers might serve as a new wake-up call for the euro/ECB part of the equation. Sterling for a long time managed to keep up with the dollar but a slower reaction function after the normalization start now weighs. GBP/USD sets new YTD lows below 1.35 and has quite some way to go towards 38% retracement on the March 2020/February 2021 rise (1.3158).

