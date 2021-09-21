European, US Stock Markets Drop On Evergrande Worries
European and US stockmarkets retreated considerably yesterday as worries about a possible collapse of China’s mega developer Evergrande tended to intensify, especially for a possible contagion. It’s characteristic that all three major US indexes retreated with Dow Jones and S&P 500 leading the way since their last highs early September. It should be noted that Evergrande is considered to be one of the largest property Developers in China and has more than $300 billion in liabilities, and most analysts expect the developer to default. A rescue with an intervention by the Chinese government could be possible yet for the time being does not seem probable and the risk of defaulting rises as two major interest payments are due in the following days. The bearish sentiment intensified for the US stockmarkets as the risk factor increased due to US Congress failure to reach a deal about raising the US debt ceiling, thus risking the US government defaulting by mid-October. Should there be any signs of the Evergrande issue being containable, we may see the rebound of the US stockmarkets extending and vice versa.www.actionforex.com
