There’s always different ways wine companies try to sell their wines. From over the top labels, blends, and even the shapes of their bottles. A new wine is coming out that will be sold in a bottle shaped as a males appendage. The company name is called Just The Tipsy! So they have the bottle and the play on words to attract buyers! We’re almost certain this wine will be a hit for the ladies. As for the taste of the wine, you’re gonna have to be the judge on it…or all of it! We have more on it in today’s Other News!

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO