TRENTON – If you need gas for your car but want to save a buck or two, you might want to wait for Friday – when New Jersey's gas tax goes down by 8.3 cents a gallon. State officials adjust the gas tax each year on Oct. 1 under a 2016 law that sets an annual revenue goal of around $2 billion. Depending on collections over the past year and expectations for the year ahead, the tax can increase, stay level or decrease.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO