Talk about a landslide. In our recent poll that asked people to vote on the “Survivor” controversy regarding Jeff Probst‘s decision to drop the “guys” part of his “Come on in, guys” catchphrase, a whopping 89% of fans expressed disappointment. These majority of poll respondents think the phrase should have been left alone, despite one of the castaways, Ricard Foye, agreeing with Probst it should be changed. “I’m with you,” Probst said on the show. “I want to change it. I’m glad that was the last time I will ever say it.” Do you think Probst made the right decision to...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO