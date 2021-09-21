CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio food truck builder Cruising Kitchens expands on East Side with ghost kitchens

By Madison Iszler
Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic is propelling the rise of ghost kitchens — kitchens designed to handle food-delivery orders — and one San Antonio company is a big beneficiary. At facilities near the airport, Cruising Kitchens designs and builds custom food trucks for clients that range from mom-and-pop enterprises, to companies such as Walmart and Whataburger, to nonprofits like Steph and Ayesha Curry’s charitable foundation, which is called Eat. Learn. Play.

