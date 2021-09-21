CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Protests Outside NYC Restaurant as New Video, Details About Hostess Fight Emerge

By Ida Siegal
NBC Bay Area
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters blocked the door of a Manhattan restaurant and urged customers to stop dining and leave, as new video of the incident and comments from the attorney for the group at the center of the controversy come to light. About 30 to 40 protesters were outside of Carmine's on the...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

lawandcrime.com

Black Restaurant Patrons Said NYC Hostess Called Them N-Word: Attorney

An attorney for one of the three Texas women arrested for attacking a New York City restaurant hostess is pushing back on the official account and says that the alleged victim actually used a racial slur. Lawyer Justin Moore told The New York Times in a Saturday report that according to the three Black women, the hostess assaulted them. This was “mutual combat,” he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Texan Tourists Caught on Camera Attacking NYC Restaurant Hostess After She Asks for Vaccine Cards

It’s been made very clear that, if you want to dine indoors in New York City, you have to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But that seems to have come as a shock to a group of tourists from Texas who were caught on camera attacking a restaurant hostess after she asked them for proof of their vaccinations. According to NBC New York, the attack happened outside Carmine’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side early Thursday evening. Law-enforcement sources told the news outlet that the hostess was sent to a hospital after receiving several punches to her face. Three unnamed people are reportedly facing charges. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Carmine’s said: “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job—as required by city policies—and trying to make a living.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Texas State
Idaho8.com

Man dead after fight outside restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A large group of people, believed to be soccer fans, are accused of beating a man to death at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia. According to police, the incident began at about 2:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of E Passyunk Avenue. Police say an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Justin Moore
wabcradio.com

NYC Restaurant Hostess Assaulted After Asking Women for Proof of Vaccination

NEW YORK, NY (77WABC) — Police say the hostess of a restaurant on the Upper West Side was assaulted after asking three women from out of town to show proof of vaccination. The incident was reported at Carmine’s Restaurant at 2450 Broadway around 5 p.m. Thursday. Cops say the tourists assaulted the 24-year-old worker at the neighborhood mainstay Carmine’s at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Video Shows NYC Hostess Being Attacked by Group of Tourists From Texas After Asking for COVID-19 Vaccination Proof

A hostess at a New York City restaurant was attacked by tourists after asking for proof of vaccination to enter the restaurant. The incident happened Thursday evening at Italian restaurant Carmine’s on the Upper West Side, CBS New York reports. Police ended up arresting three Texas women—44-year-old Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 21-year-old Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, and 49-year-old Sally Rechelle Lewis—who are now facing charges.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

NYC Restaurant Vaccine Card Fight Was Racially Motivated: Protesters

Protesters demonstrated outside Carmine’s restaurant in New York City on Monday night after the release of footage of a fight between a hostess and three customers. Initially, Carmine’s said the Sept. 16 rumble happened when the three women refused to show vaccination cards but later said the women did show their cards upon entry. In the video, it appears that as the three women were walking through the restaurant to join a larger party, a hostess—who was Asian—may have said something as she passed by. Whatever the hostess said, it had an effect on the three women. They stopped walking, turned around, and followed the hostess outside to the stand where they surrounded her. A scuffle broke out among the customers, employees, and other people at the restaurant. Witnesses said the incident was racially motivated, and the women said the hostess had used a racial slur when she walked past them, which they took as an assault. The three women were charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. Meanwhile, Carmine’s owner, Jeffrey Bank, said his staff acted “appropriately and professionally.” Demonstrators on Monday called for the restaurant to be canceled and for the hostess to be fired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Hostess#Manhattan#Gyms#Upper West Side#Food Drink#Protest Riot#Outside Nyc Restaurant#Asian#The Black Women S March
Law & Crime

Restaurant Patrons from Texas Send NYC Hostess to the Hospital After She Asked About the Group’s Vaccination Status (VIDEO)

A group of would-be restaurant patrons from Texas attacked a hostess at a New York City restaurant this week, flagship NBC affiliate WNBC-TV reported. The Thursday evening incident occurred outside Carmine’s Italian Restaurant, a popular location in the Upper West Side. The restaurant told the television station that the hostess asked the customers about their COVID-19 vaccination status as they tried to enter the establishment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Video Shows Brawl Outside Carmine’s: Restaurant Says It Was Over Proof Of Vaccination, Defense Attorney Claims Hostess Used Racial Slur

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new video of a brawl outside a restaurant on the Upper West Side. A spokesperson for Carmine’s says it started after some members of a party couldn’t show proof of COVID vaccination last week. The spokesperson says the video shows three women from Texas who had been inside the restaurant confront the hostess. The women are accused of punching and slapping her. The Texans say the fight started after the hostess used a racial slur. The women were charged with assault. Tuesday, their attorney said wrongdoing by the hostess was edited out of the newly released surveillance video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

