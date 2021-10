Lauren Patrick, a senior at Noblesville High School (NHS), loves being involved in many school and community activities. “I’m the editor in chief of Noblesville High School’s student newspaper, the Mill Stream,” Patrick says. “Our staff is currently made up of about 25 sophomores, juniors and seniors, but I was lucky enough to become a staff writer halfway through my freshman year. As far as I know, I was the first and only freshman ever on staff, and am currently the longest-standing staff member as I start my fourth year as a part of the publication. Prior to becoming editor in chief, I held the position of lifestyles and opinions editor in my sophomore year, and I was a co-managing editor in my junior year. I’m also a nine-time writing award winner, on statewide, national and international levels, for my work on the paper.”

