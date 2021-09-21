Chevrolet Kills Its 755 HP LT5 Supercharged V8 Crate Engine

Square-body trucks are becoming increasingly popular and hard to find, so this solid field-find C10 is perfect for someone's next truck build. If we had a time machine that could let us jump onto hot rod trends before they became popular, we would use it to go back and grab up trucks. There was a time when you could pick up classic trucks, especially Chevy C10s, for cheap. These former utilitarian work trucks were great options for gearheads who couldn't afford the admission price of a Camaro, 'Cuda, or Mustang. Well, at some point people figured out that these old work trucks made great hot rods, so the price on the classics from the '60s and early '70s skyrocketed. But hey, that meant we still had the later square-body trucks from the mid-'70s and '80s, right? Well, for a while yeah, but as the supply of older trucks dried up and their prices went up, the square-body truck prices started marching upward, as well.

