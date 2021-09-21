CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevrolet Kills Its 755 HP LT5 Supercharged V8 Crate Engine

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet has officially discontinued its LT5 crate engine that was introduced back in 2018. This engine first debuted in the C7 Corvette ZR1 and churns out 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. It displaces 6.2-liters and is fitted with an R2650 TVS 2.65-liter supercharger. It produces 14 psi of boost and was seemingly Chevrolet’s answer to FCA’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 which, subsequently, was also available as a crate engine.

