Howard County, MD

Howard County police news from Sept. 10-17

By Allana Haynes, Baltimore Sun
 9 days ago
Howard County police Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Old Dobbin Road , 6100 block, Sept. 15-16. 2010 gray Honda Accord stolen.

Tawney Bloom , 6300 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 15. Two female juveniles reported they were walking on a footpath when a man on a bicycle exposed himself to them.

Murray Hill Road , 7500 block, Sept. 15. 2015 BMW 325i stolen.

Tamar Drive , 8700 block, Sept. 15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

Thunder Hill Road , 5100 block, Sept. 15. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Dobbin Center Way , 6400 block, Sept. 14. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.

Guilford Road , 9100 block, Sept. 10-14. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.

Gentle Shade , 7000 block, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 13. Entry gained to residence through front door. Unknown if anything stolen.

Dobbin Center Way , 6400 block, Sept. 12-13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Berger Road , 9200 block, Sept. 9-10. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.

West Columbia

Raven Lane , 6900 block, Sept. 11. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.

Elkridge/Jessup

Amberton Drive , 6600 block, Sept. 14-15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Santa Barbara Road , 6600 block, Sept. 14-15. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.

Guilford Road , 10100 block, Sept. 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Ellicott City

Randolph Way , 8100 block, Sept. 15. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Meadowbrook Lane , 5000 block, Sept. 11. Handicap placard stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Chaton Road , 9500 block, Sept. 13-14. Cash and masks stolen from vehicle.

Crest Road , 8000 block, Sept. 13-14. Gun stolen from vehicle.

Dapper Town Row , 9600 block, Sept. 13-14. 2014 gray Nissan Pathfinder stolen.

Queens Guard Court , 9500 block, Sept. 13-14. GMC Arcadia stolen and recovered.

Scaggsville Road , 10400 block, Sept. 13-14. 2021 black Ford F-150 stolen.

Freestate Drive , 8700 block, Sept. 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Light Moon Way , 8500 block, Sept. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.

Park Avenue , 9600 block, Sept. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.

