O’Bleness directs patients on where to get care, testing during COVID surge
ATHENS – With the latest COVID surge, many hospitals are seeing record numbers. Many of the patients requiring hospitalization are experiencing a higher degree of illness than seen in the past. To help manage the high volume of patients, OhioHealth is working to ensure patients receive the right care in the right place to minimize their costs and maximize the experience for all COVID and non-COVID patients.www.logandaily.com
Comments / 0