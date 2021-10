— Simon Alvarado – Nua. Simon has always been proud to be Mexican! Boyle Heights is a predominately Hispanic neighborhood & throughout his life he was surrounded by the fruits of his community’s labor… from traditional dishes, vibrant street murals, sounds of the bells from the palatero, or the store fronts that smelled like fresh pan dulce and fabuloso. There are so many traditions that are still practiced in Boyle Heights, one of his favorites is ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, where he celebrates his loved ones who’ve passed with Ofrendas. Simon loves how beautiful and artistic everyone makes theirs with vivacious colors, flowers, pan de muerto, calaveras, candles, photographs, & alcohol. He gets a flare of excitement and pride when he speaks of his heritage, it makes him want to share it with everybody he comes across.

