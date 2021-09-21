MDOC takes over Marshall County prison

HOLLY SPRINGS • After 25 years as a private prison, the Marshall County Correctional Facility is now being run by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC commissioner Burl Cain said workforce issues prompted the change. The private company contracted to operate the 1,000-bed medium security prison was having trouble getting and retaining staff.

"It is difficult to hire that close to Memphis," Cain said. ""We raised the pay to $15, which (Management Training Corporation) couldn't do."

Cain said the company runs numerous prisons across the country, all of which have a consistent rate of pay.

"They couldn't raise pay at one facility and not at others," Cain said.

DOC tried to rehire as many of the MTC workers as possible. Because of state hiring requirements, former employees had to reapply, and be interviewed and vetted again.

Because the state department has a qualification process to ensure an employee's skills and experience match his or her position, the state couldn't offer former employees their original positions back.

As of Monday, MCCF had 89 employees but will need more as the facility adapts to its new mission. Officials plan to reduce the number of prisoners and increase reentry training.

"We also want to change the mission," Cain said. "(MTC) had worked it out with the previous administration to house maximum security prisoners. It was not designed for maximum security, so we removed those."

Cain said the prison will shift its focus to helping inmates return to society.

"We want to focus more on reentry training, including teaching the prisoners coding, which is highly desirable in the computer industry right now," Cain said. "We want to change the whole mission of the facility."

To make the reentry program more cost effective, Cain hopes to use inmates as instructors whenever possible.

"The inmates are a great and untapped resource," he said. "I did it at Angola (the Louisiana State Penitentiary), and it worked well."

Cain also plans to reduce the population of the facility in the coming weeks.

MTC was contracted to house 900 inmates but lacked the staff to support that number. DOC took over the facility on Sept. 13. After removing the maximum security and other prisoners, the number was down to 775 on Monday.

Cain said he'd like to decrease the population even more.

"We would like to see it get down to maybe 500," he said.

The number of prisoners has been dropping across the state. Currently, MDOC has 16,200 prisoners statewide right now. That number is low, but it is expected to get even lower as the department conducts a new round of parole hearings.

"If we are successful with the reentry program and people commit less crime, then we are doing our job — correcting deviant behavior," Cain said. "We are at a good place right now. We want to keep the criminals in jail that hurt us and let out the others to be productive members of society. We want them to be tax payers, not tax takers."

The Marshall County facility sits on 42 acres (17 acres fenced) on the north side of Holly Springs. It was opened in 1996 and designed to house only male prisoners. With it transitioning to state control, that leaves just two private prisons (East Mississippi CF in Meridian and Wilkerson County CF in Woodville) in the DOC system.