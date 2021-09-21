The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

Miguel Angel Mercado, 36, Manitowoc, substantial battery- domestic abuse as a repeater and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse as a repeater on 6/11/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Complete any other programming or counseling as recommended by the agent; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no assaultive contact with the victim, A.E.A., DOB: 03-09-85; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample; 10) Ninety (90) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Same as count 6 except for jail time.

