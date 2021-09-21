What I know Tupelo Schools are doing to protect children and provide better education
I am a Church Street champion, product of Tupelo Public School District and parent of a child at the Early Childhood Education Center. I want to express my support for the work the Board of Trustees and school district leadership have done this school year to safely drive towards the mission of “serving the community by engaging each student in an excellent education that develops skills and citizenship needed for success in a global society.”www.djournal.com
