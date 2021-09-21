CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

What I know Tupelo Schools are doing to protect children and provide better education

By STEWART BREVARD MCMILLAN Guest columnist
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a Church Street champion, product of Tupelo Public School District and parent of a child at the Early Childhood Education Center. I want to express my support for the work the Board of Trustees and school district leadership have done this school year to safely drive towards the mission of “serving the community by engaging each student in an excellent education that develops skills and citizenship needed for success in a global society.”

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Know#High School Diploma#Tupelo Schools#The Board Of Trustees#The Daily Journal#Xello#Ecec#Project Lead The Way#Tupelo Middle School#Middle College

Comments / 0

Community Policy