Exhibit at Tamarack Library celebrates Anne Frank's writings

LAKEVIEW — One of the most well-read books in the world, The Diary of Anne Frank, is the basis for an exhibit coming to the Tamarack District Library this fall. Translated into 70 languages and distributed world-wide, the young Jewish girl’s account of her life during the Holocaust has sold over 30 million copies. But Anne Frank’s diary has become more than an account of her life; it has become an international symbol for peace and tolerance.