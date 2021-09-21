CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

6 Must-Have Gaming Accessories That Need to Be in Your Collection

atlanticcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Gaming has become a multi-billion dollar industry and we are only going to see it grow from here. People are now making hundreds and thousands of dollars just by playing games. If you want to take your gameplay to the next level you need to make sure that you have the right equipment and accessories for your gaming PC. So, here are some of the must-haves that will elevate your gameplay to a professional level while staying within your gaming PC budget.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Must-have parenting gadgets you need for your home

Everything changes when you become a parent—especially your house. Whereas once you were all about that modern decorating scheme, now you scour for the latest gadgets that can keep your little one safe and—hopefully—give you a little extra time. So today we’re rounding up our favorite must-have parenting gadgets for the house. These are the monitors, night-lights, and cribs you’ll want in your parenting bag of tricks for accident-free days and smoother transitions.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Design#Pc Gaming#Keyboards#Razer#Vaydeer Ergonomics#Channel Cable#J Channel Cable Raceway#Steelseries Apex#Rgd
TechSpot

Here's a list of free games to add to your collection this month

Download this: There are always free games to be found on the various online marketplaces. There's a plethora to choose between, from major studio titles to someone making something in their garage. This list is a small sampling of those games and links to find more. Peruse these offerings to find something new to try out in your free time, with more coming every month!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Disney Classic Games Collection to have The Jungle Book, SNES Aladdin

Last month, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rated a Disney Classic Games Collection from Nighthawk Interactive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. At the time, it sounded exactly like the already released Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, except with the addition of The Jungle Book. And that’s basically correct. Except via Vooks, we now know that Disney Classic Games Collection will not only include SNES, Game Boy, and Sega Genesis versions of The Jungle Book, but it will also add the SNES version of Aladdin, which was missing from the first collection. Here’s the full list of games included (and their soundtracks and previously added in-game enhancements will be included as well):
VIDEO GAMES
InsideHook

The 12 Must-Have Desk Items for Your Inevitable Office Return

While several companies postponed their expected post-Labor Day office return due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns — and a few have even given up the idea of setting a date for requiring workers to report in person — we are slooooooowly seeing a trickling back of white-collar types to their cubicles.
EPA
TechRadar

What is Zigbee, and why it’s a must-have for your smart home

When it comes to automating your home, there’s a wide array of products on the market that will make controlling everything from your lighting to heating from your smartphone, a breeze. Thanks to the popularity of voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, you can even ensure devices from different manufacturers can work together.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Destructoid

How much is too much for N64 games on Switch Online, and what are your must-have titles?

As a paid add-on to existing memberships, this can’t be a repeat of the NES and SNES rollout. During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, we hoped and expected to hear about Nintendo 64 games joining the Nintendo Switch Online library. But what I didn’t expect was just how divisive the addition would be — even among people who were actively hoping to play N64 games like Mario Kart 64 (with online multiplayer) and Ocarina of Time on their Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
atlanticcitynews.net

BlxBuds Earbuds Review 2021: Does Blx Buds Worth Having?

Blxbuds Earbuds are perfectly shaped earbuds suitable for every ears. They have the latest active noise cancelling technology which allows the user to filter out unwanted sounds and concentrate on the song. They are wireless headphones that feel so comfortable that you might even forget that you are wearing headphones. They produce amazing sound without causing any ear pain.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
Road & Track

Trick Out Your Toolbox with These Helpful Accessories

As a wrenching enthusiast, your toolbox is your pride and joy. After all, it stores the tools that let you do what you love. However, there are plenty of accessories you can add to improve your box—products that can help with organization, convenience, and cleanliness. If you often find yourself...
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

8 Great Accessories for Your Cellphone

You love — and rely on — your cellphone. But what if we told you that you could make your go-to gadget even more useful than it already is?. These must-have products on Amazon can make your phone safer and easier to use — and increase its functionality. They include everything from a wallet that adheres to the back of your device (goodbye purse or backpack) to a remote control for your phone’s camera,
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Bluetooth Speakers: Portable, Waterproof, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. One of the best uses of Bluetooth technology is the ability to play music or podcasts (or whatever your heart desires) on a crisp, clear speaker without even removing your phone from the charger. In fact, you don’t even have to be inside to play professional-quality sound — not with these Bluetooth speakers we’ve rounded up below, most of which are durable and waterproof...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2021: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs. Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Take Back Control of Your Entertainment System With a Universal Remote

Does your entertainment room look like the lost and found box at a RadioShack? Do you have more controllers and remotes than actual TVs or devices? Have the drawers in your TV stand become a labyrinth of remotes and controllers for your DVD/Blu-Ray player, TV, Apple TV, AV receiver and soundbar? If so, a universal remote is a must-have item for you to regain your sanity and simplify your viewing experience. Universal remotes can be programmed to control every aspect of your home entertainment system and consolidate your system down to one remote. That’s right — you can control your Apple...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy